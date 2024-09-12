9fin bolsters C-suite with the promotion of Jen Speirs to COO

Jen will lead on operational strategy and execution as 9fin pursues further expansion in the global debt capital markets

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 9fin , the news and analytics platform for debt capital markets, has promoted Jen Speirs to Chief Operating Officer.

This promotion follows 9fin's rapid growth across the US and Europe, with the company now maturing its operations to accelerate its goal to becoming the leading provider of data, news, and analytics in the global debt capital markets.

Jen Speirs has been promoted from VP operations to COO.

Jen has over 12 years of experience in various strategic People and Operations roles across law firms and high-growth scale-ups. She joined 9fin as Head of People, where she built a world-class People team before being promoted to VP of Operations.

She spearheaded key projects such as the rollout of company-wide OKRs, the launch of a new hub in Belfast, and the creation of a Data Operations team responsible for maintaining a high standard of data for 9fin's growing customer base.

As COO, she will oversee all aspects of 9fin's global operations, focusing on optimising the company's performance and supporting its expansion into new markets.

Jen will also continue to oversee the People, Talent and Operations teams, drawing on her wealth of experience building and scaling a people-centric company culture.

Jen Speirs, COO, said:

"I'm incredibly proud to take on this role at such a pivotal time for 9fin. Over the past few years, I've had the privilege of working on transformative projects that have been key to our growth, and I'm excited to build on this momentum, leading even more ambitious projects in the future. I'm looking forward to continuing our work to drive 9fin's success and innovation in the years to come."

Steven Hunter, CEO and co-founder, said:

"9fin's growth has been unstoppable, and Jen has been a key figurehead in driving our progress. She has a knack for finding solutions to some of our most complex business challenges, and remains one of my most trusted partners. I am thrilled to welcome Jen to our C-suite, where her strong leadership skills, deep knowledge of the business and strategic insights will be crucial in supporting our next stage of growth."

About 9fin

9fin is the faster, smarter way to find intelligence on leveraged credit. Our AI-powered data and analytics platform centralises everything that's needed to analyse a credit or win a mandate in one place, helping subscribers win business, outperform their peers, and save time. 9fin is trusted by the largest asset managers in the world, leading law firms and advisers in debt capital markets, and nine of the top 10 investment banks.

