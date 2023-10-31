LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 9fin, a leading provider of AI-powered data, news and analytics for debt capital markets, has today announced the launch of "9fin AI".

The powerful 9fin AI tool enables clients to ask questions about companies within the debt capital markets and get high quality answers in real time - no more digging through filings to find the information you're looking for.

9fin brings generative AI to debt capital markets

The ChatGPT-style interface is fully integrated into the company's existing search functionality. It leverages large language models and GPT-enabled technology, fueled by proprietary 9fin data.

In addition to powerful anti-hallucination safeguards, all answers generated by 9fin AI have an audit trail back to their underlying sources, ensuring maximum accuracy, transparency and trustworthiness.

This is the second GenAI enabled product brought to market by 9fin, after the successful launch of its "Earnings Call Transcription" tool earlier in 2023.

The full GenAI suite of products is currently available to all 9fin trialists and subscribers at no additional cost.

Sean Löfgren, Head of Data Science at 9fin, commented: "Asking ChatGPT questions about public companies is powerful, but debt capital markets have vast amounts of private information that large language models (LLMs) cannot access. With 9fin AI we've taken GenAI to the next level by integrating private and proprietary datasets while also ensuring maximum accuracy through sophisticated guardrails and safeguards against incorrect outputs or hallucinations."

Steven Hunter, Co-Founder and CEO of 9fin, added: "We've been leveraging AI, machine learning, and computer vision since we founded the business in 2016. We're incredibly excited to add even more generative AI capabilities to our platform.

Our clients can now find and distill complex information in seconds using 9fin AI, helping them save time, outperform their peers and win business.

Our mission is to organize the world's debt information and make it accessible and useful through technology. Embracing the power of LLMs is an amazing step on the next part of that journey."

About 9fin

9fin is the faster, smarter way to find intelligence on leveraged credit. Our AI-powered data and analytics platform centralises everything that's needed to analyse a credit or win a mandate in one place, helping subscribers win business, outperform their peers, and save time.

9fin is trusted by the largest asset managers in the world, leading law firms and advisers in debt capital markets, and nine of the top 10 investment banks.

