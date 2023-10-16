9fin expands into CLOs with Tanvi Gupta and team

News provided by

9fin

16 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 9fin, a leading provider of data, news and predictive analysis for debt capital markets, has today announced the hire of several leading journalists and data experts to spearhead its coverage of global CLO markets.

The CLO team will be led by Tanvi Gupta, formerly of Creditflux, who joins 9fin as Global Head of CLOs, based in London. She is accompanied by her former colleagues Sam Robinson (CLO Data Editor, also based in London), Charlie Dinning (Senior Reporter, in New York City) and Dan Alderson (Editor, in London).

More of Gupta's former colleagues are set to join 9fin in the coming months.

The addition of these experienced journalists and data professionals will expand 9fin's coverage of the global structured credit markets, naturally complementing the company's news and data teams covering Leveraged Finance, Private Credit, and Distressed Debt.

Steven Hunter, Co-Founder and CEO of 9fin, commented: "We are thrilled to have Tanvi and her colleagues at 9fin. Alongside our efforts in private credit and distressed debt, they will help bring our market-leading content and technology to yet another essential area of the debt capital markets, making 9fin a true one-stop shop for all credit professionals."

Will Caiger-Smith, US Managing Editor at 9fin, commented: "Tanvi and her team are the absolute best at what they do. The CLO market is one of the biggest drivers of activity in the world of sub-investment-grade corporate debt — if you're covering leveraged finance and private credit, you need to know what's going on in structured credit. No one else covers that market like this team does."

About 9fin

9fin is the faster, smarter way to find intelligence on leveraged credit. Our AI-powered data and analytics platform centralises everything that's needed to analyse a credit or win a mandate in one place, helping subscribers win business, outperform their peers, and save time.

9fin is trusted by the largest asset managers in the world, leading law firms and advisers in debt capital markets, and nine of the top 10 investment banks.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1436759/4342195/9fin_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 9fin

Also from this source

9fin expands into CLOs with Tanvi Gupta and team

9fin expands into CLOs with Tanvi Gupta and team

9fin, a leading provider of data, news and predictive analysis for debt capital markets, has today announced the hire of several leading journalists...
Leveraged finance companies are improving ESG reporting

Leveraged finance companies are improving ESG reporting

9fin, the leading platform for intelligence on the leveraged finance (LevFin) markets, has released its analysis of the state of ESG reporting...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.