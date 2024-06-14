9fin hires Kerry McClelland as VP Finance

9fin has further expanded its senior leadership team by hiring Kerry McClelland as VP Finance

The company now has nearly 200 employees across three global offices and continues to grow its team

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 9fin ( https://9fin.com/ ), a news and analytics platform for debt capital markets, has announced the hire of Kerry McClelland as its first VP Finance.

As VP Finance, Kerry will be responsible for shaping 9fin's financial operations and strategy as the company continues to scale through 2024 and beyond.

Kerry McClelland marks a return to the world of corporate finance as 9fin's new VP Finance

Kerry has a wealth of experience, having previously worked as a CFO for Fiit, a leading B2B SaaS fitness app. She also has a strong understanding of capital markets from her time at HSBC and Europa Capital; this new role marks her return to the world of corporate finance.

This hire comes as 9fin has expanded its team to nearly 200 people, and follows the recent opening of its third global office hub in Belfast .

Kerry will report directly to 9fin's CEO and co-founder Steven Hunter.

Kerry said:

"I'm really excited to return to the leveraged finance domain — and what better way to do it than by joining 9fin? It's a great opportunity to sink my teeth into something new, but in an industry I'm already familiar with, and which perfectly combines my banking and SaaS backgrounds. I'm looking forward to leading a stellar team and building out a strategy that helps us grow sustainably and successfully."

Steven said:

"We've rapidly grown from a startup of 10 people in a small office in London to nearly 200 employees across three global offices. I'm delighted to welcome Kerry to our leadership team. Her expertise will be instrumental in helping us build a best-in-class finance function and I look forward to working closely with her."

