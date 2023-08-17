9GAG's Debut Gaming Booth at gamescom 2023 Promises Memorable Encounter with "Hide The Pain Harold"

News provided by

9GAG Limited

17 Aug, 2023, 08:22 ET

HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 9GAG, the global hub of internet humor and entertainment, is thrilled to announce its first-ever presence at gamescom, the world's largest trade fair for gaming. From August 23 to August 27, fans will experience humerous activities and interactive excitement at the 9GAG gaming booth.

Continue Reading
9GAG gamecom booth design
9GAG gamecom booth design
9GAG gamescom booth design
9GAG gamescom booth design

Embarking on a mission to spread joy and giggles, 9GAG's gamescom presence ushers in a unique blend of gaming and internet culture. The booth's meme gallery, created in collaboration with gamescom, will showcase engaging gaming-inspired meme content, a tribute to 9GAG's role in user-generated content.

Stealing the spotlight is the iconic meme character "Hide The Pain Harold," the gaming ambassador gracing the 9GAG booth. Harold's presence promises a seamless integration of internet humor and gaming culture, creating an unforgettable experience. 9GAG boasts over 120 gaming ambassadors, including influencers like Sayafox, Shutter Authority, and Zoe Baptiste, who will also be presenting at the 9GAG booth and 9GAG Gaming party.

World Of Tanks Blitz, 9GAG's esteemed sponsor, will present an impressive tank display igniting gaming spirits. Experience innovation first hand with the unveiling of ROG's latest product, the ROG Ally, designed to elevate the gaming journey. The 9GAG Gaming Room will feature renowned gaming influencers livestreaming, connecting gamescom's energy with a global audience.

Join us at gamescom 2023 from August 23 to August 27 in Germany, and be a part of the laughter, engagement, and gaming wonder that only 9GAG can deliver.

RSVP for 9GAG gamescom events:

Media And Influencer Preview Day:
Date and time: Aug 23, 11am-4pm CET
Location: 9GAG booth, Stand E-030-F-031, Hall 10.1, Cologne Fair
RSVP link: https://bit.ly/9gagmediapreview

9GAG Ultimate Gaming Party:
Date and time: Aug 24, 7pm-1am CET
Location: Tivoli Club Hohe Str. 14 50667 Köln Germany
RSVP link: https://bit.ly/9gaggamescomparty

Top lucky draw prizes include EKSA's headphones and Razer's Kitty V2 Pro headphones; game physical edition such as Park Beyond by Bandai, Atomic Heart by Focus Entertainment; Desktop PC and Spider-Man GPU by Zotac Gaming; GPU by INNO3D, etc.

About 9GAG: 
9GAG is a leading global humor platform with over 200M followers and a massive monthly active user base. With a vast user community, 9GAG shapes internet culture through curated content that spreads laughter worldwide. For more information, visit www.9gag.com.

9GAG
Website: www.9gag.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/9gag
Facebook: www.facebook.com/9gag
Twitter: www.twitter.com/9gag
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/9gag

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188282/9GAG_Gameon_gamescom_Booth_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188284/9GAG_Gameon_gamescom_Booth_2.jpg

SOURCE 9GAG Limited

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.