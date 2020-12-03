9Health and CirrusMD Announce Virtual Care Partnership, Empowering Colorado Communities to Better Health

Through this partnership, community- and business-supported participants will have text-based access 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to licensed physicians who can answer questions, evaluate symptoms or provide direction to follow-up care if needed. Patients receive trusted care from live doctors, not chatbots, which can help reduce the in-person visits they may otherwise make to an emergency department, urgent care or primary care physician office. This service may be especially beneficial for those in rural communities, who must often travel long distances to get care.

9Health is committed to supporting wellness, health education and awareness across Colorado. "We are empowering people to be more engaged in their own care," said Gary Drews, CEO, 9Health. "One of the most exciting things about this option is that people who are uninsured or underinsured, and those who are often left unserved by traditional healthcare organizations, will be able to get care for a wide range of needs. Even if they just have questions, they'll have around the clock access to care from real doctors who cover multiple specialty areas. We're excited to partner with CirrusMD to better serve Colorado."

This partnership allows 9Health to continue expanding its role in helping people be more engaged in their own health, taking on issues around prevention and wellness. Initially, the service will be offered through community health programs, and long term, 9Health envisions delivering this service to residents throughout Colorado.

"As a Denver-based company, we are thrilled to partner with 9Health and expand the services we deliver to our neighbors across Colorado," said Andrew Altorfer, Co-founder and CEO of CirrusMD. "Throughout the past eight years, we've expanded both our technology and services to meet the needs of our partners and patients. This year, we doubled our physician base to keep up with increasing patient encounters, many of which were driven directly and indirectly by the pandemic. For example, we've recently launched an integrated Behavioral Health solution to help address the increase in mental health issues including stress, anxiety and depression."

The service delivered through the 9Health and CirrusMD partnership can even help those who currently have a primary care physician by offering care after hours and on weekends, helping augment primary care resources. Subscribers can use the service for new symptoms, ongoing questions, preventive care, or even questions regarding dependents' care. Additional information will be available as the service is rolled out to community organizations.

ABOUT 9HEALTH

9Health, a 501c-3 community non-profit, has impacted over 2 million people in its 40-year history with health and wellness tools such as preventive health screenings, evidence-based, objective health education and eTools, as well as resources for every day in your health journey. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, its mission is to raise health awareness and provide people with the tools they need to take responsibility for their health. The largest volunteer-driven, nonprofit effort in the nation holds unique endorsements from the Colorado Medical Society, the Colorado Nurses Association, and the Colorado Hospital Association.

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD provides physician-directed virtual care, leveraging a scalable text-first, anything next approach to deliver integrated, on-demand care. CirrusMD partners with major health plans, employers, benefits brokers and consultants, and community health services to treat a broad range of conditions, from acute to chronic, and from primary care to multi-specialty areas, including behavioral health. CirrusMD's network of licensed physicians administer care to all 50 states, providing access to nearly 10 millions users. For more information, visit cirrusmd.com.

