9Pay Opens A Green Corridor For U.S. Fintechs Via Stablecoin-to-QR Payments In Vietnam IFC Sandbox

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the first ten participants in the Vietnam IFC sandbox, 9Pay is authorized to pilot Blockchain and Stablecoin-enabled payment use cases within Vietnam's regulated payment infrastructure. Through its Stablecoin-to-QR Payment Gateway, U.S. users can pay seamlessly by scanning local QR codes using their existing e-wallets or stablecoin applications, without friction or currency conversion complexity.

From sandbox to scale: Vietnam's emerging landscape for Stablecoin and U.S. Fintech adoption

The streamlined cross-border payment workflow powered by 9Pay

Vietnam is accelerating its Digital Government agenda by piloting next-generation payment infrastructure through a regulatory sandbox under the Vietnam International Financial Centers (IFC) in Danang and Ho Chi Minh City. The IFC framework enables licensed domestic and foreign firms to deploy compliant digital payment solutions, including stablecoin-based payments.

Stablecoins have rapidly evolved into a core global payment rail. By 2025, global stablecoin transaction volume reached $33 trillion, up 72% year-over-year, driven by 24/7 liquidity, near-instant settlement (T+0), and full on-chain transparency. In the U.S., the GENIUS Act (July 2025) further accelerated adoption by removing key regulatory barriers and positioning stablecoins as practical financial infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, Vietnam is emerging as a high-potential market for U.S. Fintechs, fueled by rapid digitalization and a rebound in inbound tourism. In 2025, Vietnam recorded 21.2 million international arrivals, with U.S. visitors ranking among the top 10 source markets at nearly 849,000 travelers - an affluent, digital-native segment with growing familiarity with digital assets.

This model unlocks a scalable B2B2C opportunity for the U.S. Fintechs and global PSPs seeking compliant market entry into Vietnam. Stablecoins help eliminate intermediary layers, reduce FX and processing costs typically ranging from 3 - 5%, and improve cash flow efficiency for merchants serving international customers.

9Pay - a strategic gateway for compliant cross-border scaling in Vietnam

9Pay operates under a full Intermediary Payment Services License (No. 60/GP-NHNN) and a license for direct foreign currency receipt and payment issued by the State Bank of Vietnam. With over six years of experience in cross-border payments, 9Pay enables international merchants and Fintech partners to access the Vietnamese market without establishing a local legal entity.

By combining regulatory alignment, local QR dominance, and emerging Stablecoin rails within the IFC sandbox, 9Pay positions itself as a strategic gateway for U.S. Fintechs to scale payments across tourism, cross-border commerce, remittances, and future digital finance use cases - reinforcing Vietnam's role as a leading digital finance hub and a key entry point into Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: 9Pay website

Please kindly leave your information and we will contact you soon: Contact now

SOURCE 9Pay