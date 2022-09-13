9Round launches "Fight For It" 30-Day Challenge

30 days to achieve your personal best

GREENVILLE, S.C. , Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 9Round , the world's largest kickboxing franchise, is launching a 30-Day "Fight for It" Challenge to help participants kickstart their fitness journey and reinfuse energy into their routine.

"Everyone is fighting for something, whether it's improving their health so they can keep up with their children, losing weight to boost their self-esteem, or working to reduce stress. Everyone is fighting a battle and has goals. This challenge is intended to help those people "fight for it," whatever their "it" may be," said Shannon Hudson, founder and CEO of 9Round.

The challenge's goal is to complete at least 12 in-studio workouts, three InBody scans, and focus on nutrition with 9Round's new meal delivery partners, Trifecta (U.S.) and FitMeal (Canada). New members who sign up for the 30-Day Challenge will receive a special introductory rate for the challenge and everything they need to get started - 9Round boxing gloves, hand wraps, and a PULSE wearable fitness tracker.

9Round meal delivery partners, Trifecta and FitMeal, allow participants to personalize their meal plans by indicating their dietary preferences and allergies. Both meal plan services include complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and lean protein in each meal. Male and female calorie recommendations are available in vegan, vegetarian, and "mainstream" meal programs.

"At 9Round, we want to help members fight the ultimate challenge—the challenge they have with themselves—by holding them accountable for showing up, providing guidance through our trainers, and helping them focus on nutrition. We also recognize that there's a unique social aspect to fitness challenges that allows participants to get encouragement, support, and motivation from other challengers. We think this winning combination really helps set our challengers up for great results and success," added Hudson.

Participants can sign up for the "Fight for It" challenge at any participating 9Round location in the U.S. and Canada until Oct.1. The 30-Day Challenge starts on Oct.1 and ends on Oct. 30, 2022.

Trifecta is the exclusive nutrition partner for U.S. 9Round studios. To learn more, visit: www.trifectanutrition.com/9round .

FitMeal is the exclusive nutrition partner for Canadian 9Round studios. To learn more, visit: FitMeal at www.fitmeal.ca .

For more information about the 9Round 30-Day Challenge, please visit https://www.9round.com/thirty-day-challenge

About 9Round

Founded in 2008 by professional kickboxer Shannon Hudson and his wife, Heather, 9Round is the world's largest kickboxing franchise both in gyms and online that brings kickboxing fitness training to the average person in a 30-minute, trainer-guided, full-body circuit format. The program is developed around a proprietary and copyrighted system of nine challenging workout stations created by Shannon himself. Since the workouts occur on a continuous circuit throughout the day, there are no scheduled class times. Members utilize 9ROUND PULSE, the brand's wearable heart rate technology, to track effort, heart rate, calories burned and workout time during each 9Round session. In 2020, the brand launched 9RoundNOW, an official app that provides on-demand trainer-led workouts via video instruction by 9Round's team of professional trainers. Today, there are over 600 9Round locations open and operating throughout 41 states and in 20 countries including Canada, Costa Rica, Australia, Guatemala, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, Ecuador, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.9round.com .

