9Spokes Launches New Credit Card Board Feature for Financial Services Providers Seeking to Gain Competitive Edge with SMB Insights

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 9Spokes, a leading global data platform, today announced the launch of its new Credit Card Board feature, the latest addition to its financial technology suite of solutions.

Understanding SMB wallet share and rates without costly external research is vital. 9Spokes' Credit Card Board addresses this by providing seamless, secure access to user-consented credit card data. It includes information from all connected cards, regardless of issuer, offering a complete view of spending habits, interest rates, repayment schedules, limits, and issuing periods.

Key features and benefits include:

Credit Insights : Aggregates transaction history, balances, rates, and repayments for precise wallet share analysis and benchmarking.

Comprehensive Financial Overview: SMBs get an aggregated credit summary, including transaction history, balances, rates, and repayments, to aid planning, spending tracking, and repayment management. This comprehensive view enables more effective financial planning and management.

SMBs get an aggregated credit summary, including transaction history, balances, rates, and repayments, to aid planning, spending tracking, and repayment management. This comprehensive view enables more effective financial planning and management. Open Data Connectivity : Links to global bank and issuer accounts, ensuring broad coverage and accessibility.

: Links to global bank and issuer accounts, ensuring broad coverage and accessibility. White-Labeled Enhanced Security: Configurable solution meets organizational needs while maintaining top-tier data protection for sensitive information and systems.

"Financial service providers gain a competitive edge with 9Spokes' new Credit Card Board. By integrating it, we empower financial service providers to deliver unmatched value to SMBs, fostering deeper relationships and growth," said Kevin Phalen, Chairman of 9Spokes.

About 9Spokes

9Spokes is a global data platform that supports financial institutions and fintech firms worldwide. By aggregating consented business data from a variety of sources, 9Spokes helps businesses harness powerful tools for better financial management and strategic decision-making, driving transformation within the financial sector.

