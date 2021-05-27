9th Annual Community First Seawalk Music Festival - Artist Lineup Announcement - Saturday & Sunday, June 12 & 13, 2021

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community First Seawalk Music Festival proudly announces the lineup for the 9th annual edition of the popular music fest happening Saturday- Sunday, June 12-13. The Festival's programming is always an eclectic mix of some of Northeast Florida's greatest musical talent who will be performing for music loving attendees over the festival weekend. In addition to their platinum recordings and millions of song streams, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, with Middleburg FL roots, has thrilled hundreds of thousands of music fans around the globe with their iconic "lofty" Alternative Rock style.

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Split Tone, a perennial festival favorite, hails from Jacksonville Beach, and draws their innovative sound from a feast of musical and cultural influences, creating a super vibrant blend of reggae, hip-hop, soul and rock.

Rounding out this celebration of adventurous music, the wildly eclectic musical artists are: SEAGATE - JULIA GULIA - DANGER BIRD - BRIDGET KELLY BAND - FEW MILES SOUTH - MANDALLA SWEET MELISSA & THE SHINE - COWFORD TOWN BAND - SOULS OF JOY - CURT TOWNE BAND

SECOND SHOT

CFSMF celebrates Northeast Florida's rich and diverse creative community with all local artists, crafters, businesses, and purveyors of mighty tasty foods in trucks, trailers, and tents.

This free, two-day event includes the option of purchasing access to the AARP VIP Premium Seating Area. Perks include VIP lounge access, private food court, armchair seating, artist meet-and-greets and luxury air-conditioned restrooms. VIP wristbands are on sale now for $30 for the weekend. For more information please visit us at our website: www.communityfirstseawalkmusicfest.com

