9th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards Winners Announced

"The Annual M&A Advisor Emerging Leaders Awards was born as the 40 Under 40 Awards in the United States in 2010 to recognize and celebrate the achievements of young M&A, Financing and Turnaround professionals who had reached a significant level of success and made a notable contribution to their industry and community. With the expansion of the Emerging Leaders program to the United Kingdom, and Europe in 2016, the 2018 US award winners join a truly global network of outstanding young professionals," said David Fergusson, President and Co-CEO of The M&A Advisor.

The 2018 Award Winners have been chosen from a pool of prominent nominees for their notable accomplishments in business and in service to the community.

Evaluation and selection of the nominees was completed by an independent judging panel. Click Here to view the judges.

Added Fergusson, "It is our belief that the Emerging Leader Award winners will continue to have a significant effect on the advancement of our industry. Through the support of business, philanthropic, academic and personal development experts, we are establishing a connected "leadership community" with the mandate to empower these successful young professionals to improve the life experiences of others through their career."

On Tuesday, September 18th, The M&A Advisor will host a black tie Awards Gala at the New York Athletic Club in Manhattan to introduce the Emerging Leaders Award Winners to the business community and celebrate their achievements. The Awards Gala is a feature of the 2018 Emerging Leaders Summit – an exclusive event pairing current and past Emerging Leaders winners together with their peers and industry stalwarts.

For a complete list of the 2018 Emerging Leaders Award Winners Click Here.

For more information, please contact The M&A Advisor at 212-951-1550.

THE M&A ADVISOR

The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on M&A activities. Over the past twenty years we have established the premier global network of M&A, Turnaround and Finance professionals. Today, we have the privilege of presenting, recognizing the achievements of, and facilitating connections between the industry's top performers throughout the world with a comprehensive range of services. To learn more visit www.maadvisor.com.

