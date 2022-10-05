9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival Invites Wholesale and Retail Buyers to Attend In-Person and Online

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Considered Maui County's largest products show, the 9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, is dedicated to growing the islands' small businesses. Presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce, this year's festival features over 140 Made in Maui County vendors offering hundreds of locally made products. The festival is happening in-person at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center, as well as online.

The 9th Annual event will be held on November 4 and 5, 2022 at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center and virtual component at www.madeinmauicountyfestival.com. Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival happens in person and online on November 4 and 5, 2022.

Consumers and wholesale buyers attend the festival to shop for locally made food, art, crafts, jewelry, fashions, home goods, gifts, and more. Live and livestreamed music, product demonstrations, food trucks, and entertainment complete the two-day events.

Presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce , this event was created to provide opportunities for participating vendors to meet with prospective retailers and wholesalers while connecting with new customers around the world.

"We were able to connect with a wholesale buyer that does corporate gifting to many large companies on the mainland," shared Mitzi Toro, owner of The Maui Cookie Lady . "As more people work at home, they are sending egift cards to a site where the employee can pick a gift. We are one of the options they are able to pick. It's been one of the most important accounts we have signed up with to date."

"Being a vendor at the Made in Maui County Festival carries a certain amount of clout. It gives people confidence about us as sellers and the quality of our product. It is always an honor to be chosen as one of their vendors," explained Maureen Bacon owner of Blue Hawaii Jewelry .

The 9th Annual event, supported by the County of Maui and Office of Economic Development , will be held on November 4 and 5, 2022 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and virtual component at www.madeinmauicountyfestival.com .

"We are thrilled to host a hybrid event this year. The in-person event is a highlight for the Maui County community attracting thousands of shoppers and adding the online component allows Maui County lovers from all over the world to join in," shared Pamela Tumpap, Maui Chamber President.

Those wishing to attend should visit www.madeinmauicountyfestival.com for more information. Join the discussion on social media using #MIMCF2022.

For further event information and details, please email [email protected] or call 808-244-0081.

