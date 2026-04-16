9th Annual Rafi's Amigos Golf Outing Continues Mission to Inspire Future Aviation and STEM Leaders

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th Annual Rafi's Amigos Golf Outing will once again bring together community leaders, businesses, and golf enthusiasts for a day of friendly competition and philanthropy, all in support of a program that helps Dayton-area students explore careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) through aviation principles. The event is scheduled for Friday, June 5, 2026, at the Beavercreek Golf Club, in Greene County.

Air Camp Executive Director, Jesse Steiner, "Rafi's Amigos Golf Outing" host, Col. Rafi Rodriguez, USAF (Ret.), and former Bellbrook, Ohio Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) cadet, Sinclair Community College Aviation student and certified helicopter flight instructor, Annaleese Theodor. "Rafi's Amigos Golf Outing" host, Col. Rafi Rodriguez, USAF (Ret.) with a group of Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Cadets at the one-day exclusive Air Camp experience, funded by money raised through "Rafi's Amigos Golf Outing."

Hosted by community advocate Rafi Rodriguez, Colonel (Retired) USAF, the annual outing raises funds to sponsor an exclusive one-day session at Air Camp for selected Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) cadets from participating local high schools (so far: Fairborn, Beavercreek, and Bellbrook). The immersive aviation experience allows students to explore hands-on STEM modules, including each cadet flying with an instructor pilot, often for the first time.

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The event's presenting sponsors, White Allen European Auto Group, White Allen Chevrolet, and White Allen Volkswagen, have played a key role in helping the outing grow into a community tradition that blends recreation with opportunity for local students.

"It's been a long-standing priority of White Allen to focus on supporting the local community, and Rafi's Amigos provides a great way to help area JROTC cadets have the chance to examine their potential through Air Camp," said Scott Da Costa Gomez, general manager of White Allen European Auto Group. "We really enjoy the event, and our team has a great time at an event celebrating these amazing cadets."

Over the past several years, proceeds from the event have helped ensure that dozens of JROTC cadets can participate in the Air Camp experience at no cost to their families. For many students, the day provides an early glimpse into aviation careers and the confidence to pursue them.

One such student is Annaleese Theodor, a 2024 graduate of Bellbrook High School whose experience at Air Camp helped shape her future. Now a student at Sinclair Community College, Theodor is working toward a bachelor's degree in helicopter aviation and credits her Air Camp experience with sparking that interest.

"My experience at Air Camp inspired me to learn more about becoming a pilot—specifically, I wanted to be a helicopter pilot," Theodor said. She added that the opportunity would not have been possible without the support of the golf outing's donors and sponsors. "My parents couldn't have afforded to send me to Air Camp and thanks to Rafi's Amigos Golf Outing, I had an experience that helped inspire a future career as a helicopter pilot."

Despite being only in her second year of college, Theodor has already completed her flight training and is now a certified helicopter pilot instructor—an accomplishment that organizers say reflects the long-term impact the event is designed to create.

Rodriguez said stories like Theodor's are exactly why the outing continues to grow each year. "The goal has always been simple," he said. "Give young people a chance to see what's possible."

Community members and businesses still have several ways to get involved with this year's event. Sponsorship opportunities remain available, including hole sponsorships and additional partnership packages. A limited number of foursomes are also open for golfers who want to participate in the outing.

Volunteers are also welcome to help support event logistics and ensure a successful day for participants. As the outing enters its ninth year, organizers say the focus remains on creating opportunities that extend far beyond the golf course—helping local students discover passions that may one day turn into lifelong careers.

More information about sponsorships, golf registrations, and volunteer opportunities can be found at askrafi.com/events or by contacting the official public affairs agency, and sponsor, GLD Communications at 937-675-6169.

Media Contact:

Gery Deer

937-902-4857

[email protected]

SOURCE Rafi Rodriguez