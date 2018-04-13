9th Annual TASTE AWARDS recognizes The Edgy Veg with Award for Best Home Chef in a Series

Each year the TASTE AWARDS celebrate the year's best in food, fashion, and lifestyle programs on television, in film, online, and in apps, radio and podcasts. This year's winners include Mario Batali, Rachel Ray, Jillian Michaels, Man v. Food, Simply Ming and Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party amongst others. This year's TASTE AWARDS Red Carpet Dinner and Reception took place at Chef Casey Lane's Viale dei Romani in the new La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood.

"We are honored and humbled to be recognized by the TASTE AWARDS and are so happy that vegan food is becoming more and more mainstream," said The Edgy Veg Chef-Creator Candice Hutchings. "It gives us even more motivation to create tasty new vegan recipes for the world to fall in love with. Our goal is to make easy vegan recipes that carnivores, vegetarians, reducitarians and vegans alike can enjoy, and that remind them of the food they grew up loving."

ABOUT THE EDGY VEG

Candice Hutchings and James Aita are the creators of The Edgy Veg, a YouTube phenomenon with over 250,000+ subscribers. The Edgy Veg is a delicious vegan and vegetarian movement catering to the forward-thinking meal-creators of the often-boring veg community. As Co-Founder, Creator, Chef and Resident Mad Food Scientist, Candice is the brains and creativity behind the Edgy Veg, developing all of the food creations and bringing it to the world as the main on-screen talent. As Co-Founder, Producer, and the resident food snob vegan-in-training, James brings agency and business background to run the day to day operations. He is also the "Carnivore" behind "Carnivore Approved" recipe testing which ensures that all of the recipes created by The Edgy Veg are in fact loved by those of all dietary-preferences.

ABOUT THE TASTE AWARDS

The TASTE AWARDS are the premier awards celebrating the year's best in Food, Fashion, and Lifestyle programs on Television, in Film, Online, in Apps, and on Radio & Podcasts. The Annual Awards have included appearances by stars, celebrities, producers and executives from networks and platforms such as the Food Network, the Style Network, Bravo, the Cooking Channel, Sony Pictures, DreamWorks, TLC, Discovery, Lifetime, E!Entertainment Television, PBS, APT, Create TV, NBC, ABC, the CW, HGTV, the Travel Channel, HD Net, Hulu, YouTube, Vimeo, Vice, LiveWell Network, Esquire Network, Bio/FYI Channel, iHeart Radio, HBO, MyxTV, Small Screen Network, StyleHaul, PTA, Zagat, Mode Media, WatchMojo, and more.

A full list of previous Award Honorees and Nominees, plus photos and coverage, can be seen on the site, www.TheTasteAwards.com.

