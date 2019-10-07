9th Annual Tech Gives Back Brings Together More than 3,000 Tech Industry Volunteers in 5 Countries For a Week of Community Service

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Bank, the bank of the world's most innovative companies and their investors, and TUGG, the nonprofit arm of Boston's tech community, today announced the 9th Annual Tech Gives Back event taking place the week of October 7, 2019. Tech Gives Back is an interactive event created to provide the tech community with an opportunity to work alongside their colleagues and peers to positively contribute to their communities. More than 3,000 professionals from over 200 companies in 11 U.S. states, Canada, the United Kingdom, China and Israel, California, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, as well as international programs in the United Kingdom, China and Canada will volunteer thousands of hours in one of the tech industry's largest community service events of the year. The full list of service projects can be viewed at bit.svb.com/techgivesback.

"Giving back to the communities in which we live and work is a core part of SVB's identity," said Pamela Aldsworth, Head of Venture Capital Relationship Management at Silicon Valley Bank. "Tech Gives Back has been a huge success in Boston over the years and we are thrilled to continue to expand it to other markets where SVB has offices around the world."

A few of the largest events will occur in Boston, New York, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. More than 900 volunteers will be supporting 14 nonprofits organizations in New York City alone.

"With the help of SVB, Tech Gives Back is now truly a worldwide endeavor," said Mike Cole, Executive Director of TUGG. "What started with 40 employees from a handful of companies helping out at local nonprofits, has grown to more than 200 companies, 11 states, and five countries; each putting aside phone calls, meetings, and emails for half a day to do something that collectively matters in our communities. With the addition of skilled volunteering this year, we hope to help nonprofits in running their organizations more effectively and ultimately helping them spread their mission farther and wider. Through Tech Gives Back, SVB and Boston tech are a model for corporate social responsibility in our world."

A special focus of Tech Gives Back this year is developing the skills of emerging professionals as part of SVB's Access to Innovation program. Access to Innovation was recently announced and focuses on creating opportunities for underrepresented people in the innovation economy. To learn more and get involved, visit bit.svb.com/techgivesback. Follow the conversation on social media by searching #TechGivesBack.

About Silicon Valley Bank

For more than 35 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB provides targeted financial services and expertise through its offices in innovation centers around the world. With commercial, international and private banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of innovators. Learn more at svb.com.

About TUGG

TUGG (Technology Underwriting Greater Good) is the non-profit arm of Boston's tech community that connects New England's tech entrepreneurs with the riskiest social enterprises serving local under-resourced youth through entrepreneurial, educational, and life experiences. TUGG is one of the only funders of experimental youth programming in Boston. To learn more, visit tugg.org and follow @TUGGorg on Twitter.

