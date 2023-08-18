9th BBA Baltic Business Aviation Summit: Focus on Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania (Vilnius, Lithuania - October 27, 2023)

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "9th BBA Baltic Business Aviation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following its previous success in Estonia, Latvia, Sweden and online, the 9th BBA Summit will explore all aspects of business aviation in the Baltic region and new business opportunities for the industry. This event will focus on Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

It is a unique opportunity to debate the future of business aviation, learn about the latest developments, explore the regional air taxi market, discuss different business models, learn about the regional infrastructure development, and network with leading experts in the Baltic.

Who should attend:

Business aircraft operators, manufacturers, consultants, bankers, lawyers, airport executives, aviation operators, leasing and financing companies, insurance companies and all professionals with an interest in the growth of business aviation and future opportunities in the Baltic region.

Speakers

  • Jan Hascher, Director, Business Development - Central and Eastern Europe, JSSI
  • Elina Karjalainen, Managing Director, Jetflite
  • Christine Kranich, Partner, Arnecke Sibeth Dabelstein
  • Rachel McKay, Aircraft Expert Witness, KAYWAY.AERO & President, German Aviation Expert Association (GAEA / VDL)
  • Tom Ronell, CEO, Ronell Aviation
  • Kolin Schunck, Sr. Manager Strategic Innovation & Intelligence, Lufthansa Innovation Hub

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2r3y9w

