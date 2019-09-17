9th China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverage Expo successfully concluded

Huanqiu.com hosted the media center for the expo, deploying the latest in technology to stir a high level of interest in the event by foreign media, facilitate better management of the reporters who were on location and introduce a transformational level of professionalism in the quality of the news reporting. Initial data show that more than 180 stories about the event were filed via the media center during the expo, including over 140 written articles, more than 20 videotaped reports, and nearly 20 collections of news photos of the expo.

By the time the event closed on September 12, the expo had housed 2,016 exhibitors and hosted 21,685 professional buyers, with the number of visitors having exceeded 300,000 and number of exhibits surpassing 21,000. Sales valued at 3.432 billion yuan (approx. US$486 million) in the aggregate were transacted during the event.

With 3,000 booths spread across the 92,000 square meters that made up the eight exhibition halls, this year's expo has attracted nearly 1,000 exhibitors from outside of China, encompassing 45 countries and regions including France, Italy and Chile.

Compared with previous expos, this year's event had representation from the entirety of the alcoholic beverage industry chain, serving to drive development across the whole industry, while vigorously promoting Guizhou Province's efforts to alleviate poverty. As the pavilion featuring the whole of the alcoholic beverage industry chain, Hall 6 housed more than 90 exhibitors, with exhibition areas allotted to each stage in the chain, including sections for spirits, domestic wines, imported wines, cultural creative products associated with wine and an integrated support service center.

Shen Yiqing, the Deputy Secretary of the Guizhou Provincial CPC Committee and the Provincial Governor, said in her opening ceremony speech on September 9 that "liquor and spirits are the province's calling card, serving as a precious epitome of Guizhou's traditional culture going back centuries, cultivated and perfected in a region known for the natural gift of its green water and mountains. The development of the alcoholic beverage industry is an important weapon to alleviate poverty, while the presence of the industry has become synonymous with the province's openness to cooperation."

SOURCE The media center of the 9th (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo