9th Technical Conference of CSCEC Middle East: Redefining Modern Construction with Revolutionary Methods

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In late October, the 9th Technical Conference, hosted by CSCEC Middle East and co-organized by the Society of Engineers-UAE, was successfully held. Under the theme "Showcasing Revolutionary Modern Methods of Construction to Redefine Tomorrow", this year's conference continued to construct the "Up We Build" industry dialogue platform.

The 9th Technical Conference Venue

The conference deeply integrated CSCEC's "Quality Homes" philosophy and focused on customized modular systems and their innovative applications in real-world construction scenarios, aiming to accelerate the adoption of modular construction technologies across residential, healthcare, education, and public infrastructure sectors throughout the Middle East.

Over 300 experts from institutions including the Chinese Consulate General in Dubai, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Holding, Emaar Properties, DAMAC Properties, Al Wasl Group, Aldar Properties, the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), the American Concrete Institute (ACI), and CPG Intl. Pte Ltd. attended the event to exchange insights on technological innovation and future development trends in the regional construction industry.

H.E. Ou Boqian, Consul General of China in Dubai, attended and delivered a speech. She expressed her appreciation and congratulations for CSCEC's contribution and breakthroughs in the Middle East over the two decades. She highlighted Dubai's vibrant innovation ecosystem and favorable business environment, reaffirming the Consulate-General's commitment to advancing the consensus reached by the leaders of China and the UAE. She emphasized ongoing efforts to foster closer collaboration between Chinese enterprises and Dubai's government agencies, private sector, and academic institutions through partnership platforms and joint projects, thereby injecting new momentum into Sino-UAE friendship and cooperation.

During the panel discussion session, more than 20 industry experts from organizations such as Dubai Municipality, Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), the University of Birmingham, CSCEC Carbon Neutrality Research Co. Ltd., China Overseas Holdings Limited, and China State Construction International Holdings Limited shared in-depth perspectives on technological innovations in modular construction, practical case studies, and market outlook.

At the conference, CSCEC ME and the Society of Engineers-UAE signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), pledging to deepen collaboration in technology R&D, talent development, and joint project implementation—further promoting Sino-UAE exchanges in the construction sector.

SOURCE CSCEC