9thWonder Promotes Global Business Lead, Josh Okun, to President

HOUSTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning media and creative business firm, 9thWonder Agency, announces the promotion of Josh Okun to president. As a leading global agency driven by recognizing and celebrating diversity, Okun is eager to continue 9thWonder's unique methodology of bypassing stereotypes in order to create impactful marketing campaigns that foster conversation. He brings a modern approach to business operations and an innovative leadership style into his new role after serving as the head of global business operations since 2018.

"9thWonder has experienced tremendous growth, and we need a fearless leader to catapult us into a new dimension," said 9thWonder's CEO, Jose Lozano. "Josh has a proven track record of cultivating leadership and innovation across the firm and is well-suited for this position. I am confident 9thWonder will experience great success with him at the helm."

Okun's ability to connect the dots between brand, media, creative and digital operations have garnered recognition from the Effies, One Show, Communication Arts, The Webby's, Adobe, AIGA, OMMA and American Advertising Federation.

"The one 'award' I care about more are client results," said Okun. "We are a company focused on building strategies that capture attention and exceed the business goals of our clients. This is something I plan to continue to focus on as the new president of 9thWonder and I know we can succeed with our talented team."

9thWonder provides brand strategy, media planning, creative, research, digital strategy and development, public relations, and social media services to more than 45 clients across the globe. With a diverse network of over 130 team members in three countries. Its hyper-targeted, culturally relevant and compelling work have been recognized by industry leaders and peers alike.

For more information on 9thWonder, please visit 9thwonder.com.

About 9thWonder

9thWonder is a minority-owned independent marketing agency comprised of diverse thinkers committed to harnessing the power of difference. 9thWonder has offices spanning North America, South America and Asia, with capabilities including: brand strategy, media planning, creative, research, digital strategy and development, public relations, social media and more. With clients across a wide-range of industries, 9thWonder knows how to market to a diverse America and generate real marketplace results.

