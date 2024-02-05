9VRSE, Inc. Advances Digital Ownership with Arbitrum Foundation Grant for KittyKart Game Development

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 9VRSE, Inc., an emerging player in AI and Web3 transmedia technology, is thrilled to announce its receipt of a developer grant from the Arbitrum Foundation. This collaboration ushers in the development of KittyKart, an innovative venture that redefines gaming through digital ownership and community-driven experiences, set for launch on the Arbitrum One network.

9VRSE, Inc., known for blending technology with storytelling, features a team of industry veterans from Oculus, Meta, and Google. "This generous grant from the Arbitrum Foundation accelerates our vision for KittyKart, transforming it from a traditional play-and-earn model to an immersive digital ownership experience. It's a leap towards realizing Loyalty 3.0, where engagement and rewards evolve beyond the game," stated Anna Nevison, CEO of 9VRSE, Inc.

KittyKart has emerged as a core component of the Kitty Inu ecosystem, anchored by the Kitty Inu DAO—a decentralized community on Ethereum—and 9VRSE, Inc., the creators of the Kitty Inu IP. The game will introduce an in-game marketplace where players can earn, customize, and trade NFT assets using a wrapped version of the ERC20 Kitty Inu DAO governance token, KITTY, that will be launching on Arbitrum One.

About 9VRSE, Inc.:
9VRSE, Inc. transcends traditional media boundaries by merging AI with Web3, creating unparalleled digital experiences. The team is distinguished by its achievements, including PrimeTime Emmys and Forbes 30 under 30 honors in Technology.

Learn more at: https://9vrse.org/

About The Arbitrum Foundation:
The Arbitrum Foundation, founded in March 2023, supports and grows the Arbitrum network and its community with secure scaling solutions for Ethereum.

Learn more at: https://arbitrum.foundation/

SOURCE 9VRSE

