A & A Gaming LLC Chooses CasinoTrac Management System

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQB: TBTC) announces the signing of an agreement to install its management system at the A & A Gaming LLC in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland.

Table Trac will provide A & A Gaming with a complete suite of gaming management products that includes reporting, auditing, accounting, patron management, dispatching, along with marketing and promotional solutions, which assist in creating player loyalty and growing revenues.

Abner's Crab House & Marina is located in beautiful Chesapeake Beach, Maryland. Abner's, the popular seafood destination for tourists and area residents, has been family owned and operated, steaming the best since 1966! We're proud of our legacy and we strive for customer satisfaction. "We are looking forward to working with Table Trac," said Robert Abner, Managing Partner.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc, stated, "We are thrilled A & A Gaming has chosen our management system, and we are confident that our suite of products will benefit their gaming operations."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/ .

For more information:

Robert Siqveland, Table Trac, Inc., 952-548-8877

SOURCE Table Trac, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tabletrac.com

