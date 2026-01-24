A & S Construction Celebrates Five Years of Business, Community Impact, and Award-Winning Leadership

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandra Hofmeister, owner of A & S Construction, gathered with local government officials and community members on January 22, 2026 at the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate five years in business. The milestone represents the tremendous momentum of a company built on integrity, craftsmanship, and deep roots in the Frederick County community.

A & S Construction 5 Year Anniversary

Sandra is a certified woman, minority business owner and the only bilingual, female licensed General Contractor in Frederick County with her background. Her lived experience shapes the way she leads: with clear communication, high standards, and a commitment to serving homeowners with honesty and respect.

Over the past five years, A & S Construction has been recognized with multiple honors, including Sass Magazine awards, and finalist and winner recognition from the Frederick News-Post, among others. These accolades reflect not only the quality of the company's work but also its strong community presence and customer trust.

"Reaching five years in business is about more than longevity," said Sandra. "It's about showing up consistently for our clients, doing the work the right way, and staying rooted in the community that supports us. I'm incredibly grateful for the clients, team members, and partners who have been part of this journey."

Beyond construction services, A & S Construction is known for its local involvement supporting community initiatives, working with fellow small businesses, and contributing to the economic vitality of Frederick County.

As A & S Construction looks ahead, the company remains focused on growth that is intentional and values-driven, continuing to serve homeowners with solutions that are built to last.

About A & S Construction

Founded in 2021, A & S Construction, a small woman and minority-owned operation, has grown into a trusted local name in roofing, siding, windows, gutters, and other exterior home improvements. Under Sandra's leadership, the company has earned a reputation for transparency, quality workmanship, and client advocacy, values that continue to set it apart in a competitive industry.

For more information about A & S Construction or to learn more about their services, visit https://ansconstruction.net/

