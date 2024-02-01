A 1-2 Punch: Energy Drink Powerhouse C4 & Boxing Industry Leader Top Rank Ignite the Ring with Hard-Hitting Brand Partnership

Teofimo Lopez-Jamaine Ortiz world title showdown set to kick off Big Game Weekend in the Entertainment Capital of the World

LAS VEGAS and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, owner of energy drink powerhouse C4 Energy®, and boxing promotion industry leader Top Rank announced today an extensive partnership that kicks off with the highly anticipated showdown between WBO junior welterweight world champion Teofimo Lopez and hard-punching contender Jamaine Ortiz on Thursday, Feb. 8. The fight will take place at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and will air live on ESPN.

Teofimo Lopez-Jamaine Ortiz world title showdown set to kick off Big Game Weekend in the Entertainment Capital of the World

Today's announcement follows the inaugural collaboration between the two companies last May at the undisputed lightweight championship battle between C4 Athlete Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko. C4's striking signage in the classic C4 Yellow commanded the Las Vegas Strip cityscape and beyond during the pre-fight pageantry.

The partnership extended beyond visuals, as C4 integrated its energy into the very fabric of the event, from in-ring signage to branded content featuring the pound-for-pound phenomenon, and even the energy that drove Haney to victory.

"Top Rank is thrilled to have C4 in our corner as our official energy drink and pre-workout partner. Both companies are at the forefront of sports innovation, and there's no better time to launch our partnership than the action-packed weekend of Teo vs Ortiz and the Big Game in our hometown of Las Vegas," says Brian Kelly, Chief Revenue Officer of Top Rank.

"This collaboration reflects our commitment to high-energy, high-impact sporting events, and connecting with audiences through unique, immersive experiences," says Robert Zajac, Chief Marketing Officer of Nutrabolt, owner of C4 Energy, "We couldn't be more excited to launch the partnership during the week of the Big Game in Las Vegas, merging the forces of professional football and boxing with Energy That Hits."

Key elements of the partnership include C4 Energy's prominent inclusion on ring signage, experiential activations, content creation, on-site engagement, and a robust digital presence. This collaboration aligns seamlessly and strategically with C4 Energy's focus on the world of professional sports, epitomized by their tagline, "Energy That Hits," and underscores C4 Performance Energy's product benefits for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, offering explosive energy and enhanced endurance with 200mg of cCaffeine and clinically studied CarnoSyn(R) Beta-Alanine, all with zero sugar and NSF Certified for Sport(R) qualification.

Notable C4 athletes include pro football stars Bijan Robinson, CJ Stroud, Garrett Wilson, Justin Fields, and collegiate football standouts Quinn Ewers, CJ "C4" Baxter and Zachariah Branch, as well as comedian/actor Kevin Hart. C4's boxing brand ambassadors include Haney and Diego Pacheco.

In addition to extensive branding and experiential activations, C4 will engage in product placement within the realm of athletes and gyms, further solidifying the partnership's immersive nature.

As the countdown begins, C4 and Top Rank invite fans and enthusiasts to witness the fusion of Energy That Hits and sports entertainment, setting the stage for a year of unparalleled collaborations and memorable experiences.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com.

About Top Rank

Innovation has been the standard at Top Rank since it was established in 1973 by Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum. The boxing industry's leading promotional company, Top Rank has shaped, developed, and promoted the careers of top international pay-per-view superstars and Hall of Famers, including Muhammad Ali, Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns, Roberto Duran, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Vasiliy Lomachenko and Tyson Fury.

Known for creating strategic collaborations between athletes, sponsors, and television networks, Top Rank has been an architect of boxing's global growth by staging high-profile events in landmark settings around the world. Top Rank is the industry-leader in creating unforgettable in-arena experiences for fans and embracing 21st century technological advancements to distribute world-class fights and shoulder programming across a variety of platforms.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Evan Korn, Top Rank / [email protected]

Ed Hammond, Collected Strategies / [email protected]

Joey Gigante, Nutrabolt / j [email protected]

SOURCE Top Rank Boxing