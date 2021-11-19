NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbeam, a new streaming platform dedicated to closing the empathy gap, is excited to premiere "Ross the Boss" on November 22, 2021, just in time for Thanksgiving. The film profiles Ross Molinaro, age 10, who started his own company, R.J. Masks and More, with the mentorship of MIGHTY, an entrepreneurship program for children. He is selling masks, mugs, hats, sweatshirts and other personalized items, donating half of the profit to Kennett Area Community Services (KACS), a food pantry in his community outside of Philadelphia. Ross is one of many everyday heroes celebrated on LIGHTBEAM and its social channels.

Young CEO gives back A 10-Year-Old CEO Demonstrates That it is Never Too Early to Give Back

MIGHTY helps children grow their own social enterprise, while leveraging business as a force for good. As a member, Ross demonstrates that it is never too early to learn corporate social responsibility. At least half of his business' profits are donated to KACS, a non-for-profit organization that provides essential services to their community in need.

Stephanie Sharis, CEO and Co-Founder of Lightbeam:

"Lightbeam is proud to premiere this film about Ross, a true "Beamer" who brings light and inspiration to others."

Ben Goldhirsh, CEO & Founder of the entrepreneurship program, Mighty:

"At Mighty we work for our CEOs. It is an honor to be supporting such a powerful human and we are so grateful that Lightbeam has brought their powerful lens to bring awareness to such Ross and his business!"

Leah M. Reynolds, Executive Director of KACS:

"The generosity, heart, and entrepreneurial spirit that Ross possesses is remarkable for such a young man. Ross is love in action."

Ross, CEO of R.J. Masks and More:

"With Mighty, I think I have the right materials to start a successful business. I think that nobody could be too young if you have help and put your mind to it. It is important because people have to look out for other people in need."

His mom, Jamie Heimburg Molinaro:

"Ross has had an entrepreneurial mindset and giving spirit from a young age, and Mighty has helped channel that into a really special opportunity. We're thrilled to have Lightbeam tell Ross' story."

"Ross the Boss," a two-minute original documentary, will be released on November 22, 2021. In the spirit of giving back, Lightbeam will be running a Thanksgiving charity campaign for the KACS Food Cupboard. The company will donate $1 for every person who subscribes to the Lightbeam newsletter to get a daily dose of inspiration and learn about "Beamers" like Ross.

About Lightbeam

Lightbeam is a content platform that creates and distributes film festival quality and empathy-sparking stories to our loyal, engaged and coveted audience seeking hope and inspiration. Its mission is to close today's empathy gap one, uplifting story at a time.

About Mighty

Mighty, the 21st century lemonade stand, is on a mission to empower kids through entrepreneurship. On Mighty, young CEOs create and operate their own digital storefronts, connect with other young entrepreneurs, and learn to manage the money they earn. Mighty is a B Corporation based in Brooklyn, NY proudly working for the next generation.

Watch uplifting stories on Lightbeam: https://lightbeam.tv

Sign up for Lightbeam's newsletter and support people with food insecurity: https://lightbeam.tv/newsletter/

KACS Food Cupboard: https://www.kacsonline.net/food-cupboard.html

To support Ross, visit his store: https://rjmasksandmore.mighty.business/shop

Learn about Mighty: https://mighty.business/about-us

Contact: Irfan Bhola, Lightbeam.TV

Phone: +1(217)-64903476

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lightbeam Stories, Inc.