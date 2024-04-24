A 100 meter long Weifang kite rises in the sky of France

WEIFANG, China, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. On April 20th, the 37th Belle International Kite Festival opened in Belle, France. Shandong Weifang kite artists Guo Hongli and Yang Hongwei were invited to participate in kite flying and exhibition activities. The 100 meter long "Chinese Loong" kite brought by Guo Yunbo attracted many local people and tourists to stop and watch as soon as it was launched, demonstrating the unique charm of Weifang kites.

"This time, I took more than 200 kites to participate in the Belque International Kite Festival in France. I also specially took the dragon head centipede kite, a representative of Weifang's traditional kites, and flew in the flying field to show Weifang's kite culture." Guo Hongli said that the dragon head centipede kite, named "Chinese Loong", was 100 meters long and brightly colored. The dragon head and waist section were all hand drawn, showing the unique style of Weifang kites.

On April 20, the "Chinese Loong" kite was officially unveiled at the International Kite Festival in Belk, France, which instantly caused a sensation on the scene, winning the cheers of local people and tourists from other places. Everyone praised Weifang's superb kite making skills. At the 37th Belle International Kite Festival in France, Weifang kite artist Yang Hongwei also interacted and exchanged ideas with the local people on site, introducing Weifang kites, allowing more foreign friends to have a further understanding of Weifang kites.

The Kite Festival will continue until April 28th and is expected to receive over one million visitors, making it a great opportunity to promote and showcase Weifang kites.Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily