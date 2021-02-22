A 130-Year Old Firm, Writing The Next Chapter

The Chief Growth Officer position requires a deep understanding of financial professional and advisor needs, something Mr. Frazier has in abundance (bringing over 20 years of experience and executive leadership capabilities in financial services to effectively integrate new teams and advisory businesses added through acquisition). Prior to joining Moors & Cabot, he held roles at Bank of America Investment Services and TIAA CREF, where he led a $6.5 billion office . Mr. Frazier is a graduate of Bridgewater State University.

"I am extremely excited to be joining a historic firm such as Moors & Cabot as we embark on an aggressive growth strategy," said Frazier. "The work the firm has accomplished over the last few years to build cutting-edge technology, a robust advisor platform, and an open architecture of financial solutions has been transformative for the company. These changes will afford our advisors all the benefits of our 'big firm' competitors coupled with the personal feel of a privately-held, boutique firm."

In a year marked by difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Moors & Cabot has been proud of their ability to continue supporting their financial professionals and clients alike. "This next chapter in Moors & Cabot's story is being written, and Mr. Frazier is going to help write that chapter. We are so excited to have Jamie on board and look forward to executing on our growth targets in 2021 and beyond. We've always found that with the right people on board, we can go both far and fast," said Executive Chairman, Mark Garrett.

