A 138-Year-Old Rum Company from Puerto Rico will be Making History with its First New Product Launch, Ron del Barrilito Five Stars

Approximately 2,500 bottles will be produced of this first edition and consists of a blend of aged rums in "Oloroso" white oak casks for up to 35 years, handmade with the same craftsmanship and tradition that has prevailed in this Puerto Rican brand since 1880. The first 200 bottles of Ron del Barrilito Five Stars will be presented in a wooden chest, handcrafted by Puerto Rican artisan Gil Rodríguez. Inside the chest will be an elegant, numbered bottle, maintaining the elements of the original label that have distinguished Ron del Barrilito, the oldest rum in Puerto Rico.

Behind this historic creation is the original recipe and vision of the Fernández Family and the experience of another great Master Blender, M. Luis Planas, an industry veteran with more than 35 years of experience in crafting rums. "Ron del Barrilito is much more than a fine aged rum; this product is recognized and praised by rum and cognac connoisseurs worldwide as a true Puerto Rican treasure," says Planas.

"Ron del Barrilito Five Stars was conceived for the rum connoisseur, who collects high-quality spirits and savors their careful craftsmanship," adds Planas.

This limited edition of 2,500 bottles will be on sale beginning in August 2018. The bottles will be priced starting at $750 per bottle. For more information, please call Hacienda Santa Ana: 787-785-3490 from Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm EST or visit www.rondelbarrilito.com.

Hacienda Santa Ana: Established in 1797 in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, by the Fernández Family. Hacienda Santa Ana started as a sugar cane plantation, and as many family-owned sugar cane plantations, they produced their own rum for personal consumption. In 1880, Pedro Fernández began to market the family rum under the name of Ron del Barrilito, which today, more than 130 years later, still uses the same artisanal craft, family recipe and aging process that has made it one of the best rums in Puerto Rico and the world.

Ron del Barrilito is a premium-quality rum, awarded and recognized by experts as one of the best rums in the world. This rum is handcrafted since 1880 using its original recipe. It has two products: Ron del Barrilito Two Stars, which is aged for three to five years, and Ron del Barrilito Three Stars, aged for six to ten years.

Edmundo B. Fernández, Inc. is the parent company responsible for the production, bottling, and distribution of Ron del Barrilito.

