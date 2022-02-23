A $142.7 Billion Global Opportunity for Plastic Films by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

What's New for 2022?

ABSTRACT-



Global Plastic Films Market to Reach US$142.7 Billion by the Year 2026

Plastic films, used for packaging of both food and non-food products, apart from various other plastic products, is the largest sub-sector of the plastics processing industry. Apart from packaging applications, plastic films are also used in construction, agriculture, healthcare and other non-packaging application areas. Growth in the global market is being spurred by the surge in demand for biodegradable plastic films along with the growing use of different plastic films like polystyrene, polyethylene terephthalate, high-density polyethylene, cellulose acetate, low-density polyethylene films in various packaging and non-packaging applications. Market growth is likely to be augmented by several factors like advanced decorative laminates; use of plastic as a popular substitute for metal and glass; rising demand for flexible food packaging materials to ensure food safety and hygiene; soaring demand for PVC, PP, and PET decorative laminates; along with consumer shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly products. High growth in food packaging as well as healthcare industries is driving expansion in the plastic straps market, which in turn, is augmenting market growth. In addition, the thriving agriculture sector is also anticipated to drive significant growth in the market. Widespread plastic film usage in the consumer goods sector to package cosmetics, personal hygiene products, household cleaners, shampoo, along with laundry and dish detergents is also likely to spur growth in the market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plastic Films estimated at US$118 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$142.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. LLDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$50.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.1% share of the global Plastic Films market. Linear low-density polyethylene or LLDPE has effectively replaced high-density polyethylene, cellulose acetate, low-density polyethylene, among other types of films because of its superior tensile strength along with remarkable puncture and impact resistance. LLDPE is popularly used in numerous film applications like general purpose film, agricultural film, stretch film, and apparel packaging, among others.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $24.6 Billion by 2026

The Plastic Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 18.74% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$24.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$25.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Adoption in emerging markets especially in Asia-Pacific is mainly supported by strong growth in population, which translates to surging demand for packaged products including packaged food, and pharmaceuticals. Also, the increase in large-scale retail chains like hyper markets adds to the demand for these products, due to focus on reducing costs and increasing shelf life of various products. Demand in established markets such as North America, Western Europe, particularly in the food packaging sector, is being fostered by time constraints among customers, which has led to increased demand for products such as microwavable meals, compartmental packaging, multipacks, flexible pouches, and flow-wraps.

Agriculture End-Use Emerges Into the Spotlight

Agriculture is an important source of income and the world's largest business. One-third of the economically active population obtains its livelihood from agriculture. Against this backdrop, plastic films are expected to receive a boost in agricultural applications. Plastic films find use in agricultural applications such as greenhouses, mulching and silage. Plastic mulch films provide multiple benefits for crop production. They help to control weeds and insects, increase soil and air temperature, reduce evaporation, minimize soil erosion, and prevent soil splashing on fruits or vegetables. This in turn reduces pesticide use, increases crop yield, facilitates early planting in spring, and promotes water conservation. Low-density polyethylene is the most commonly used plastic mulch because it is inexpensive, easily processed, highly durable and flexible. Greenhouses double yield and extend the growing season, which enables farmers to produce more food on less land. The plastic mulch used in greenhouses blocks weed growth, reduces the need for herbicides and protects the soil from erosion. The plastic also helps warm the soil and conserve water.

Plastic film mulches are primarily used to protect shoots and seedlings by preserving or marginally increasing soil humidity and temperature in order to prevent evaporation and insulation. In addition, the use of plastic mulch significantly reduces pest and weed pressure, and this is a major factor driving plastic film demand in the agricultural sector. Governments are also making heavy investments in agricultural initiatives as it is an effective way to improve environmental sustainability. The Canadian Federation of Agriculture invested $560,000 in 2020 to develop the Canadian Agri-Food Sustainability Initiative while the European Union has undertaken programs like Young Farmers and Common Agricultural Policy. Such supportive agricultural policies by governments are stimulating growth in agricultural production across many regions, which in turn, is triggering demand for plastic mulching and boosting growth in the overall plastic films market over the analysis period.

HDPE Segment to Reach $20.2 Billion by 2026

The good moisture barrier performance of HDPE films makes these films an ideal choice to package breakfast cereals, particularly flakes. Consistent growth in the market for quick, but nutritious breakfast items is likely to drive demand for HDPE films. In the global HDPE segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.2 Billion will reach a projected size of US$14.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. More



