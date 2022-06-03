A $16.7 Billion Global Opportunity for DevOps by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 11; Released: February 2022

Companies: 200 - Players covered include Atlassian; Amazon Web Services; Broadcom Inc.; Northern.tech AS; Chef Software; Cigniti Technologies Limited; Clarive; CloudBees, Inc.; Docker Inc.; Dell Inc.; GitLab; Google Inc.; HashiCorp; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; International Business Machines Corporation; Micro Focus; Microsoft Corporation; OpenMake Software; Oracle Corporation; Parasoft Corporation; Perforce Software, Inc.; Puppet; Rackspace US, Inc.; RapidValue Solutions; Red Hat, Inc.; SmartBear Software, Inc.; TO THE NEW; Tricentis GmbH; Worksoft, Inc.; XebiaLabs and Others.

Segments: Type (Solutions, Services); Organization Type (Large Enterprises, SMEs); Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Other Verticals)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



ABSTRACT

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DevOps estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17% CAGR, while growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.8% CAGR. The global DevOps market is moving at a rapid pace owing to plethora of benefits offered by the practice. The software development approach improves collaboration between business operation and software development teams for efficient and productive workflows. DevOps tools cover solutions, applications and platforms intended to support and facilitate the DevOps process. The most prominent DevOps tools are collaboration/organizational tools, API tools, configuration management tools, infrastructure monitoring tools and build automation tools.

These solutions are widely used across industries including financial services, baking and telecom. Introduced in 2009, DevOps has evolved rapidly from a niche approach to become an indispensable element of the enterprise IT strategy owing to its ability to help organizations in building and delivering quality solutions in a faster and reliable manner. The increasing realization of numerous benefits among organizations is expected to help the DevOps market in exhibiting a robust growth rate in the coming years. The approach is poised to witness extensive acceptance across software development enterprises for offering quality applications and reducing associated cost and time. The market growth is facilitated by the ability of DevOps tools to accelerate delivery times for IT departments.

The DevOps market is anticipated to receive a major impetus from increasing implementation of automated software. The trend is particularly evident across developing nations owing to rapid industrialization and positive macroeconomic scenario. Countries including India, China, Brazil, Mexico, Russia and Canada are likely to emerge as primary markets for automated software, prompting various companies to focus on product innovations. In 2019, Fidelity International, Inc. utilized the test automation framework for implementing a DevOps approach and automated software release framework. These advances are bound to present new growth opportunities for automated software and push the DevOps market.

Hybrid cloud has emerged as a primary option to deploy DevOps owing to its ability to support flexible and rapid service provisioning with flexible pricing. The approach counterbalances the cost involved in managing the development along with runtime infrastructure in-house. The ability of hybrid cloud to improve efficiency and agility as well as ensure cost-effective delivery of IT resources bridges gaps between IT and businesses. In addition, the high cost involved in switching between public and private clouds makes hybrid cloud an appealing option for users, which is bound to bolster the DevOps market.

Several developers consider NoOps as the future of DevOps. Developers are not required to be concerned about operations management and infrastructure provisioning in a NoOps environment due to the automation of app optimization and monitoring and infrastructure provisioning. Additionally, the NoOps environment can handle load balancing and scaling, which makes the application more resistant to traffic surges. Thus, NoOps decreases the manual work required to run a project. Platforms such as Engine Yard can help larger enterprises and startups to realize cost savings and inject more abilities into their infrastructure. Moreover, these novel solutions can improve development productivity and monitor operations 24*7.

Serverless architecture/serverless computing is trending in DevOps as virtual servers also need certain management and maintenance. Serverless is a Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) or Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform that can take off the burden of server maintenance from engineers and allow them to focus on application development. An app developer writes the server-side logic of the FaaS applications, while a third party is responsible for fully managing the system. Thus, organizations implementing serverless computing have to depend on vendors and their support services. Notwithstanding these requirements, several companies are expected to implement serverless architecture as the solution is time-saving and cost-effective for DevOps.

DevOps solutions are finding increasing adoption across various industries, with the IY & telecom sector holding the leading share of the market due to increasing focus on faster delivery of services. These tools are widely used in the banking and financial service sector to improve the efficiency and customer service. The ability of DevOps tools to reduce coding errors, increase efficiency of software development process and support business operations is likely to drive their demand in various industries. The market is anticipated to also benefit from ongoing digitalization along with the transition toward containerization and platform-as-a-service (PaaS). The growing popularity of cloud computing is driving various companies to embrace PaaS for supporting software development and testing processes. The public cloud segment is predicted to claim the major share of the market. The strong focus of DevOps platform and tool providers on automation and other advanced tools in cloud allows IT departments to enjoy automation, which creates the demand for PaaS. Moreover, PaaS allows companies to address problems related to application configuration management, zero-downtime and template management. The growing adoption of PaaS across organizations is anticipated to positively influence the DevOps market. In addition, rising adoption of IoT coupled with the need to improve operational agility and customer satisfaction are slated to drive the market growth. Global adoption of DevOps tools is expected to be further fueled by need for regulatory compliance, efforts to cut costs and various benefits of these solutions. More

