A $2.4 Billion Global Opportunity for Smart Greenhouse by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

Edition: 8; Released: June 2022

Executive Pool: 396

Companies: 206 - Players covered include Argus Control Systems Ltd.; Certhon Build B.V.; Cultivar Ltd.; Desert Growing; Growlink; Heliospectra AB; International Greenhouse Company; Kheyti; Logiqs B.V.; LumiGrow, Inc.; Motorleaf; Netafim Ltd.; Nexus Corporation; Prospera Technologies Ltd.; Rough Brothers, Inc.; Sensaphone and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Component (Hardware, Software & Services); Type (Hydroponics, Non-Hydroponics); End-Use (Research & Educational Institutes, Commercial Growers, Retail Gardens, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Greenhouse estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR, while growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR. Smart greenhouse relates to a greenhouse where crops are grown without the involvement of humans and without climatic alterations. In other words, smart greenhouses are a controlled, self-regulated environment which facilitates controlling the climatic conditions such as humidity, soil moisture, luminosity, and temperature within the greenhouse in real time with the use of electronic systems such as sensors and actuators. Also, automated action is activated on the basis of external environmental changes, which therefore helps create the ideal condition for the growth of plants. The main aim of a smart greenhouse is to augment productivity and generate improved farming results.

Smart greenhouses continuously record and transmit information automatically regarding the crop and the environment. In these greenhouses, data is gathered and transmitted to an IoT platform and algorithms convert it to insights that help understand any irregularities or challenges. There is on-demand control of lighting and HVAC operations as well as spraying and irrigation functions. Constant data monitoring supports the design of predictive models for forecasting the risks of infection and crop disease. With the use of IoT sensors, several data points can be gathered with great detail. They offer real-time information regarding climatic conditions such as CO2, light exposure, humidity, and temperature within the greenhouse. Such information results in the necessary adjustments to lighting and HVAC settings for creating the optimal environment for plant growth, while providing energy savings. The use of IoT and AI offers cost efficiency for farmers and enables the automation of irrigation and eliminates the requirement of constant monitoring of the plants.

The acceleration/motion sensors detect any doors that remain open and provide alerts regarding the same, thereby ascertaining a well-controlled environment. Other sensors such as soil moisture sensors, humidity sensors, and light sensors gauge the environmental parameters and help manage the greenhouse's environment in order to be conducive for the plants. Data obtained from the various smart greenhouse systems aids in making critical decisions and it needs to be stored and managed efficiently, given that smart farming depends on evaluating the farm's conditions. Remote monitoring systems aid in safeguarding plants in a greenhouse by helping to maintain a controlled temperature. This is achieved as they offer real-time updates and help in monitoring various parameters such as volatility in humidity, and failure of power or equipment, among others.

The global smart greenhouses market is being propelled by the rising food demand due to growing global population, increasing AI and IoT adoption in the agriculture sector, rising trend of indoor farming, especially in urban locations, and growing governmental efforts to encourage the use of smart agricultural approaches. MetoMotion's GRoW robot leverages advanced AI-based computers for 3D perception and finds application in greenhouses. The robot is uniquely built for use in greenhouse, including algorithms (path-planning), and motion control that is flexible. The surging demand for organic foods worldwide is also aiding market growth. Further, the easy monitoring of crops as facilitated by smart greenhouses is augmenting their popularity. Rising rooftop farming in cities across the world is also boding well for the market. This practice generally includes the use of containers, aeroponics, hydroponics, or green roofs. Such farms use rainwater, have reduced human role, lesser pest attacks on crops, and lower air pollution. The market is also gaining from the rising popularity of vertical farming technology, and increasing collaboration among private and public players in the agricultural industry.

Governments are facing a lot of difficulties in ensuring constant food supplies, due to bourgeoning population and unpredictable weather patterns. In order to address this concern, scientists are devising a wide range of innovative strategies. Under this initiative, farmers are now using high-end Information Technologies for performing various agricultural operations.

Advent of smart greenhouses is bringing a paradigm shift in the way farming was used to be performed earlier. Introduction of wireless sensors are enabling users to gain comprehensive knowledge regarding accurate temperature, carbon dioxide, and humidity levels. Propelled by their abilities to significantly enhance yield, demand for the novel technologies is witnessing an upward momentum. Innovation holds an important place in today's highly competitive business scenario and agricultural sector is no exception to this. With an intention of propelling farmers to construct smart green houses, scientists are undertaking various research and development projects. Growing use of high-end computers and cloud computing technologies are allowing agriculturists to collect and store a broad range of critical data. The novel devices are assisting users in selecting appropriate temperature, water, and humidity levels as per their specific requirements. One of the major advantages associated with use of novel devices is that they mitigate requirement of integrating additional infrastructure. Introduction of AI and IoT systems are playing an important role in significantly enhancing labor efficiency, along with curtailing energy wastage. As a result, application of the advanced technologies is witnessing a robust surge.

Advent of automated climate control, pH sensors, and irrigation devices are assisting farmers in cultivating high-yielding fruits, vegetables, and edible crops. The novel equipment comprises wireless sensors that allow cultivators to monitor humidity and temperature levels on a real-time basis. Owing to their superior features, the novel devices are gaining traction among various agriculturists and green house owners. Fueled by high growth prospects, several manufacturers are now developing easy to use, sustainable, and high-end IoT-enabled agricultural equipment. Apart from this, companies are also using automated vehicles for easily transporting various agricultural products. Propelled by various advantages associated with their use, demand for automated devices is expected to gain momentum.

The educational and research institutes led the market, as these facilities perform research associated with various vegetables, fruits, and flowers. Research greenhouses typically are large or small, based on the research activities performed. Nexus Corporation created smart greenhouses of 500 sq.ft. and also 15000 sq.ft. of sophisticated research facilities. However, the considerable investments required for establishing these greenhouses is impeding market growth. These greenhouses require installation of systems such as control systems, LED grow lights, sensors, and HVAC, among others, that entail high cost. Further, the greenhouses that grow crops of high worth are potential targets for hacking, and most farmers lack the required security systems to prevent such attacks due to their significant costs. Moreover, the lack of standards for the management of farm data is hampering the market. Most farmers are not aware of the proper use of such data for making decisions. Therefore, providing effective data management solutions and techniques to such agriculturists to obtain, process, manage, and use farm data is highly important. The COVID-19 crisis also had a negative impact on the market, especially impacting exports of smart farms. More

