A 2022 E-Commerce Guide on High-Risk Payment Gateways and Little-Known Shopping Cart Integrations Just Released by Tasker Payment Gateways LLC

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Updated for 2022, Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's High-Risk Resource Guide is free and does not require any personal information to access. Tasker Payment Gateways is accredited and A+ rated by the BBB, and this high-risk guide features information gathered over the course of their twenty years in business.

According to Tasker Payment Gateways president Matt Tasker, "This guide really showcases our growing expertise – it's the kind of resource that can only come from years of relationship-building and hard work. Many people have reached out to us to share how much they appreciate this guide and how easy it is to access, and we're happy it's proven so helpful. Whether you need the right third-party app to connect your Squarespace site to a high-risk payment gateway like AuthorizeNet or want to know how to accept payments for silicone bongs using Shopify, our guide can help you. We want to give current and future e-commerce merchants a one-stop source of knowledge and advice to help them succeed."

The first half of the High-Risk Resource Guide provides answers and how-to articles for using high-risk payment gateways such as AuthorizeNet and NMI, and for the different high-risk industries that Tasker Payment Gateways has worked with. There is a section for selling CBD online, another that offers advice and news topics, as well as sections on payment processing for premium cigars, FFL-to-FFL transfers, alcohol, pipes, bongs, glass, smoking paraphernalia, and more.

The second half of the guide is particularly useful for website owners, web developers, and business managers, providing insider tips and experience for a long list of specific site builders and shopping carts. Sometimes merchants start out with a common site builder, like Squarespace or Weebly, and assume that they can use the payment gateway that comes with it for their high-risk products. But these shopping carts are usually powered by payment gateways, such as PayPal or Square, that list high-risk items as prohibited products, so using these carts as-is can lead to account shutdowns and even frozen funds.

The solution, says Matt Tasker, is to integrate a high-risk-friendly payment gateway with your shopping cart using little known and often unpublicized integration methods, a process that the high-risk guide covers for a large variety of brands. "Most high-risk merchants we work with are using either Shopify or WooCommerce. In these cases, it's simple to integrate a high-risk payment gateway for them, such as AuthorizeNet or NMI. But we realized that there were other merchants who used sites like Wix, Weebly, Squarespace, GoDaddy, and others, who also needed help. After a lot of research, testing, and working with third parties, we ended up producing a lot more guides so that these merchants could successfully integrate high-risk payment processing. Therefore, we emphasize to business owners that you don't need to rebuild your site elsewhere – we can work with you to set up high-risk-friendly payment processing on the site builder you're using right now."

For most high-risk online businesses, integration with a high-risk-friendly payment gateway like AuthorizeNet or NMI is simple. As the guide explains, sometimes it requires a third-party workaround like a plugin. But no matter which payment gateway is used, a merchant's payment processing will not be truly high-risk-friendly unless it's set up with a merchant account that is designed specifically for the types of products the business sells.

Says Matt Tasker, "As our guide continually emphasizes, one of the most important pieces in high-risk payment processing is a high-risk-friendly merchant account that integrates with your payment gateway. If you run an online head shop that sells pipes, dab rigs, rolling papers, stash boxes, and other smoking accessories, it's vital that your merchant account be set up specifically for smoke shop products so that your payment processing will be high-risk-friendly from start to finish."

In addition to specific high-risk product guides and information for many site builders and shopping carts, Tasker Payment Gateways' resource guide also contains some general tips and advice for high-risk e-commerce, including SEO.

Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's High-Risk Resource Guide is free to all and available to read at: ttps://taskerpaymentgateways.com/high-risk-resources/

Media Contact:

Matt Tasker

(207)772-8737

[email protected]

SOURCE Tasker Payment Gateways LLC