A 2024 Cyclist Buyer's Guide to America's Best Bicycle Insurance

News provided by

BikeInsure

03 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

A separate bicycle insurance policy is the best way to insure your bicycle or eBike from risks of riding, transit, or theft.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BikeInsure, an insurtech company specializing in bicycle insurance for cyclists in the United States, has released a 2024 Cyclist Buyer's Guide to America's Best Bike Insurance. Today's cyclists need separate bike insurance to protect their new or used bicycles and eBikes from riding, transit, or theft risks. The Bicycle Insurance Buyer's Guide will define 'The Better Way' for cyclists in the United States to protect their bikes and eBikes, which includes all 3-Class electric bicycle standards, and making a claim with the separate bike insurance, like BikeInsure, won't affect other insurance policies.

Continue Reading
BikeInsure, an insurtech company specializing in bicycle insurance for cyclists in the United States, has released a 2024 Cyclist Buyer's Guide to America's Best Bike Insurance.
BikeInsure, an insurtech company specializing in bicycle insurance for cyclists in the United States, has released a 2024 Cyclist Buyer's Guide to America's Best Bike Insurance.

The BikeInsure separate bike insurance policy is designed specifically for bicycles and eBikes. Unlike homeowners' insurance policies considered catastrophic home loss protection and do not offer adequate bicycle coverage and insurance policies that exclude electric bikes due to their classification as motorized vehicles, America's Best Bicycle Insurance provides comprehensive coverage for both.

Buzzy Cohn, CEO of BikeInsure, mentioned that, unlike other bike insurance companies with "Variable Pricing" in the United States, BikeInsure offers "Fixed Pricing" for its comprehensive bicycle insurance for only $16.99 monthly. BikeInsure has developed a unique process that allows cyclists a simple 2-minute sign-up to easily obtain bike coverage, including optional theft protection for a bicycle or e-bike, directly from the BikeInsure website. The separate bike insurance for your bike or electric bike includes coverage for all non-stock attached accessories and components listed on the policy. It also provides transit protection once enrolled.

Click here for the 2024 Cyclist Buyer's Guide to America's Best Bicycle Insurance

BikeInsure is the Official Bike Insurance Partner for USA Cycling, the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA), and the League of American Bicyclists. America's top cycling organizations each value opt-in separate bike insurance to benefit their members. 

"As the official bike insurance provider of USA Cycling, BikeInsure brings a wealth of expertise and experience in safeguarding bicycles against theft, damage, and accidents," USA Cycling shared.

"Knowing many of our members travel for destination riding, and regularly transport their bikes to trailheads in their local and regional communities, IMBA members will be stoked to have BikeInsure's Transit Protection included when they sign up," the International Mountain Bicycling Association emphasized as BikeInsure is the Official Mountain Bike Insurance Partner of IMBA.

About BikeInsure (BikeInsure.com)

BikeInsure offers affordable and comprehensive insurance for bicycles and eBikes in the United States. Licensed insurance producer BikeInsure, the official bike insurance partner of USA Cycling, International Mountain Bicycling Association, and the League of American Bicyclists, is administering the insurance plan, underwritten by carrier Great American Insurance Company, rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best, an authorized insurer in all 50 states and Washington, DC. For 152 years, Americans have trusted Great American Insurance Company to protect them and render best-in-class service.

Media Contact:
Buzzy Cohn | BikeInsure
[email protected]  
888.245.3467

SOURCE BikeInsure

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.