A $28.8 Billion Global Opportunity for Synthetic Biology by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

Edition: 18; Released: October 2021
Segments: Tool (Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning Technology Kits, Synthetic Cells, Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA), Chassis Organism); Technology (Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome Engineering, Microfluidics, Other Technologies); Application (Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics, Industrial, Food & Agriculture, Environmental, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global Synthetic Biology Market to Reach US$28.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Synthetic biology is an interdisciplinary field of research that utilizes a combination of genetics, biology, engineering, computer science, and chemistry for altering the structure and functioning of microorganisms. Synthetic biology is being used in a wide range of applications, including vaccine, diagnostic test, and drug development, and in food, agriculture, and manufacturing industries. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, scientists are looking at synthetic biology as a way to speed up the process of vaccine development. For drug discovery, the enhanced accuracy and speed offered by modern synthetic biology tools can help in significantly accelerating drug development as well as reducing expenses. Technology advances in DNA synthesis, nano-liter scale screening, genome engineering, application of in vitro transcription, continuous and cell-free evolution formats, and machine learning and artificial intelligence are expected to widen opportunities for synthetic biology. Synthetic biology market is also expected to benefit immensely from plunging DNA sequencing and DNA synthesis costs. Other factors driving market growth include increase in the number of entities focused synthetic biology research, growing demand for cross-breed animals, growing incidence of oceanic oil spills, increased R&D funding on drug development, and an upsurge in demand for sustainable energy resources such as biofuels.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Synthetic Biology estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% over the analysis period. Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 29.5% CAGR to reach US$16.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Enzymes segment is readjusted to a revised 27% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Synthetic Biology market. The commanding position of the Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA segment is attributed to increasing uptake of synthetic RNA, synthetic DNA and synthetic genes that are used in a broad array of applications. Synthetic biology is used to engineer several microbial enzymes such as inulinase, xylanases, laccases, lipases and amylases among others. Synthetic biology tools such as genetic modification, nanotechnology and post translational modification can be used to modify microbial enzymes and enable their widespread application in various industries.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

The Synthetic Biology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 39.8% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 32.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.3% and 27.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US and Europe represent the largest markets for synthetic biology propelled by increased investments for promoting research and development activities in the rapidly evolving sector, strong support from government and private organizations, growing awareness, and high demand for synthetic biology-enabled products. Growth in the US is supported by strong investments in research and development. The region is also witnessing a growing interest for using synthetic biology for development of countermeasures against chemical and biological threats. Synthetic biology is also gaining popularity in developing countries such as India and China with research activities promoted and supported by the government.

Cloning Technology Kits Segment to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2026

Cloning kits refers to collections of reagents commonly used to perform rapid DNA fragments cloning. Advanced cloning kits based on synthetic biology combine standard DNA components to provide custom vector constructs. In the global Cloning Technology Kits segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 26.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$939.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$509.7 Million by the year 2026. More

