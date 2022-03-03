A $291.5 Billion Global Opportunity for Artificial Intelligence (AI) by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 20; Released: February 2022

Companies: 300 - Players covered include Accenture; AIBrain, Inc.; Amazon Web Services; Baidu, Inc.; BIGO Technology; ByteDance Ltd; Cisco Systems, Inc.; CloudMinds; Dell Technologies; eGain Corporation; Esri; Facebook, Inc.; General Electric Company; Google, Inc.; Habana Labs Ltd; Inspur; Intel Corporation; International Business Machines Corporation (IBM); IPsoft Inc; Micron Technology, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Mobileye, an Intel Company; NetEase Fuxi Lab; NetEase, Inc; Next IT Corporation; NICE inContact; Nuance Communications, Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies, Inc; Oracle Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Salesforce.com, inc.; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; SAP SE; SAS Institute Inc.; Siemens AG; Smartron India Private Limited; The Hewlett-Packard Company; Trifo; Xilinx, Inc. and Others.

Segments: Component (Services, Software, Hardware); Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Context Aware Computing, Natural Language Processing); End-Use (Advertising & Media, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to Reach US$291.5 Billion by the Year 2026

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as one of the promising technologies, against the backdrop of fast paced digitalization and rapidly evolving technology landscape globally. AI technology is associated with making machines and related processes intelligent through the use of advanced computer programming solutions. The AI technology market is poised to grow at a robust pace driven by its increasing adoption in an expanding range of applications in varied industries. A major factor driving demand for AI is the digitization trend, which is affecting all sectors of the economy including agriculture, education, healthcare, and banking among others. The growing need to analyze and interpret burgeoning volumes of data and the escalating demand for advanced AI solutions to improve customer services are expected to fuel growth in the AI market. With significant improvements being seen in data storage capacity, computing power and parallel processing capabilities, the adoption of AI technology in various end-use sectors is on the rise. The rising adoption of cloud-based services and applications, rapid growth of big data, and the increasing need for intelligent virtual assistants are also contributing to the rapid growth of AI market. The advent of face, image, and voice recognition technologies is further favoring growth in the global market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) estimated at US$97.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$291.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 34.3% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 34.1% CAGR to reach US$154.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 31.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.9% share of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market. The increasing penetration of chatbots or virtual assistants for providing customer assistance in various end-use industries including e-commerce and banking is expected to further enhance demand for AI-based software and systems.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $53.6 Billion by 2026

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.8 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 41.4% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$53.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 40.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.8% and 30.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 32.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$70.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The dominant share of the US is mainly attributed to the widespread adoption of AI technology in several end-use industries including media, e-commerce and manufacturing. Increased funding for developing and advancing AI technology and applications, and a robust technical adoption base are also favoring growth. Europe, is the second largest regional AI market. Europe is expected to witness a significant increase in the deployments of cloud-based AI solutions, driven by the growing consumer demand for on-demand and faster access to data and relatively easy document control. Europe's AI market is likely to benefit from the European Commission's plans to invest €20 billion for AI research during the period 2018-2020 in order to fuel R&D initiatives for businesses and government. Growth in Asia-Pacific including China is propelled by the increasing adoption of natural language processing (NLP) and deep learning technologies in sectors such as marketing, finance, law, and agriculture. The market also benefits from the rapid pace of improvements being seen in computing power, data storage capacity and processing capabilities, which facilitate adoption of AI technology in sectors such as healthcare and automotive.

Hardware Segment to Reach $71.2 Billion by 2026

The constant decline in hardware costs is fueling growth in the hardware segment. By type of hardware, processor captures the largest share of the AI chipsets market, due mainly to the rising demand for high computing processors for running AI algorithms in servers and for the development of edge devices. In the global Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 38.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.8 Billion will reach a projected size of US$74.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.8 Billion by the year 2026. More

