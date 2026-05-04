A 2oz Bottle. An 11-Foot Margarita. Drizz is Making The Largest Mocktail Margarita on Record

Dallas-based CPG beverage enhancement brand Drizz stages public Cinco de Mayo activation as the company accelerates retail expansion, building on its 2025 Walmart Golden Ticket win and growing brand-level distribution across consumer, wholesale, and military exchange channels. The founder is paying homage to his great-great-great-grandfather, General Porfirio Díaz, who fought at the Battle of Puebla and later, as President of Mexico, built Cinco de Mayo into the national holiday it became.

DALLAS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drizz, the Dallas-based CPG beverage enhancement brand behind concentrated zero-sugar cocktail mixer drops, will unveil the largest mocktail margarita on public record on Cinco de Mayo. "The World's Largest Mocktail Margarita" is an 11-foot custom interactive art installation appearing at a Dallas location revealed via @drizz.drops on Instagram on May 5, in true street-art fashion, to be experienced and discovered throughout the day, filled with Drizz Margarita Cocktail Drops. Audiences are invited to follow @drizz.drops to track the build process, location reveal, and stories shared along the way.

Dallas-based beverage brand Drizz unveils 'The World's Largest Mocktail Margarita' on Cinco de Mayo, May 5, 2026. The brand's product lineup includes six zero-sugar Cocktail Mixer Drops and Unflavored Energy Drops. One 2oz Drizz bottle makes 30 cocktails or mocktails. Rodrigo Ricaud, founder and CEO of Dallas-based beverage brand Drizz, makers of zero-sugar Cocktail Mixer Drops and Unflavored Energy Drops. Drizz stages 'The World's Largest Mocktail Margarita' in Dallas on Cinco de Mayo, May 5, 2026.

The contrast is the brand: a bottle that fits in a pocket, a margarita that doesn't fit in a room. A 2oz Drizz makes 30 cocktails or mocktails. At Texas scale, it makes one 11-foot mocktail margarita. Same product. Same logic. Just bigger. The activation also nods to Dallas's place in cocktail history: the city is the birthplace of the frozen margarita, invented in 1971 by Mariano Martinez at Mariano's Mexican Cuisine. The original machine now sits in the Smithsonian. Drizz's concentrated format is what made the scale possible. Small bottles, big output: dozens of Drizz bottles, water, and weeks of hands-on construction by the founder produced the largest mocktail margarita on public record. A small bottle that does the work of something much larger is exactly why Drizz exists. That same belief in giving people the tools to mix their own drinks runs through the brand's full portfolio, including Drizz's Unflavored Energy Drops, which let users add caffeine to any drink, anytime. Drizz recently won the 2025 Walmart Golden Ticket for its Cocktail Mixer Drops line, was named an Albertsons Innovation Launchpad Finalist, and was selected as a BevNet New Beverage Showdown Semifinalist. Drizz is sold on Amazon and Walmart.com, distributed via McLane, Core-Mark, and Cencora, with its most recent major retail expansion landing brand-level distribution in 241 AAFES military exchange locations globally.

"Drizz is about making things better. Turning ordinary drinks, ordinary moments, ordinary days into something more memorable," says founder Rodrigo Ricaud. "This generation is starving for real-life moments. People want to show up somewhere, meet someone, share something. Beverages have always been a medium for connection. This is us bringing that belief to life, at Texas scale."

The installation is designed for public interaction. Four hand-painted panels frame the structure, two of which invite passersby to write directly on them. The cultural panel, Panel 3, was carved out specifically for a Dallas-based Latino artist. That panel was painted by Jesus Alba, the Mexican-American muralist behind more than twenty works across Dallas. Alba's recent work includes a Battle of Puebla mural at Jerry's Supermarket on Jefferson Boulevard, restored for the Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts in time for this year's Cinco de Mayo. Drizz approached Alba as a creative partner, letting his history, culture, and art shine in his own light to tell the story.

Ricaud is the great-great-great-grandson of former Mexican President Porfirio Díaz, who fought at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, the battle Cinco de Mayo commemorates, in which Mexican forces repelled a French invasion. Díaz later promoted the date into the major national holiday it became, embraced by Mexican-Americans as a symbol of cultural pride during the 1960s Chicano civil rights movement. Ricaud descends through his grandmother, Amada Guedea Rincón Gallardo, Díaz's "bisnieta" (great-granddaughter).

The date carries personal weight for Ricaud. "Cinco de Mayo's always been personal for me," he says. "My grandma's grandma, Luz Aurora Victoria Díaz, was born on Cinco de Mayo of 1875. She was Porfirio's daughter, and he gave her the middle name Victoria because she was born on the anniversary of the victory at Puebla. Cinco de Mayo is a story about resilience, about standing your ground and finding a way to win when the odds are against you. That's what entrepreneurship is too. That's what building Drizz has been."

KEY RETAIL HIGHLIGHTS

2025 Walmart Golden Ticket Recipient

Albertsons Innovation Launchpad Finalist

BevNet New Beverage Showdown Semifinalist

Most recent major retail expansion: 241 AAFES military exchange locations (Drizz brand)

Available on Amazon and Walmart.com

Distributed via McLane, Core-Mark, and Cencora

Six Cocktail Mixer Drop flavors: Margarita, Mojito, Paloma, Moscow Mule, Tonic, Tropic Thunder

Unflavored Energy Drops: caffeine for any drink, anytime, built on the same "flavor and function in your pocket" thesis

Zero sugar, no artificial coloring, less than 5 calories per serving, 30 drinks per bottle.

ABOUT DRIZZ

Drizz is a Dallas-based CPG beverage enhancement brand founded in 2023 by Rodrigo Ricaud, a Mexican, French, and American citizen and SMU alumnus who previously scaled consumer product Moskinto to nearly 10,000 U.S. retail locations. The brand makes two product lines. Cocktail Mixer Drops, six zero-sugar concentrated flavors that turn a splash of water or sparkling water (with or without a spirit) into a real cocktail or mocktail in one squeeze, your way. Unflavored Energy Drops are designed to energize any drink, anytime. Both built on the same "flavor and function in your pocket" thesis. Drizz isn't selling drinks. It's giving people the tools to mix their own.

EVENT DETAILS

The World's Largest Mocktail Margarita | Tuesday, May 5, 2026 | Dallas location revealed throughout the day via @drizz.drops on Instagram | Public art installation, community welcome

Contact: Rodrigo Ricaud, Founder & CEO, Drizz | [email protected] | 214-213-3522 | drizzdrops.com

SOURCE Drizz