A 3D Pop-Up Dollhouse Helps Kids Use Their Imagination and Engages Kids in an Exciting Innovative Way

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the needs of children who have been isolated from their peers during the past two years, it's finally time to celebrate the end of 'virtual' birthday parties.

3D Pop-up Fun (https://www.3dpopupfun.com) is announcing a Kickstarter Campaign to market a pop-up dollhouse book to encourage tactile activities for children to enjoy as the digitally over-loaded pandemic era comes to a close.

The 3D Pop-up Fun Dollhouse is the perfect gift for all children over 3!

The 3D pop-up fun dollhouse book provides children with a compact, fun, play experience using their creative imagination. The pop-up dollhouse book was developed with an emphasis on diversity and uses sustainable, recyclable materials.

The benefits of the pop-up dollhouse book:

includes a diverse set of paper people representing every child.

interactivity: easy to assemble people, pets and furniture

eco-friendly

compact: will fit in a purse, backpack or stroller

suitable for any play environment for kids 3 and up

We want to include the convenience of a dollhouse without the end-of-use worries that go along with buying toys made of unsustainable plastic materials.

"The pandemic has left children with the memory of isolation and glued to their screens," says Cindy Stanleigh, Founder of 3D Pop-up Fun.

Toys that represent people of color and the L.G.B.T.Q community have been underrepresented in the toy/book world.

"3D Pop-up Fun aims to make a meaningful difference, for the kids who may think the world does not include them," says Stanleigh.

Pledges to purchase a dollhouse book for donation to a Women's Shelter, Children's Hospital or Refugee Centre are also possible. This dollhouse book is a perfect charitable gift for any charitable institution that works with young children.

About 3D Pop-up Fun

3D Pop-up Fun has created the first interactive pop-up book of a series of pop-up fun books to encourage imaginative play using sustainable materials. Our mission is to establish an innovative, diverse set of eco-friendly, pop-up interactive books enabling children over the age of three to thrive. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the establishment of a fair, diverse play experience for children everywhere.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cindy Stanleigh, Founder

3D Pop-Up Fun

416 553-6927

[email protected]

www.3dpopupfun.com

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/3dpopupfun/3d-pop-up-fun-dollhouse

SOURCE 3D Pop-up Fun