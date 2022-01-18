A $4.5 Billion Global Opportunity for Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: January 2022 Executive Pool: 6831 Companies: 43 - Players covered include BAE Systems PLC; Boeing Company, The; CMC Electronics Inc.; Elbit Systems Ltd.; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Raytheon Company; SAAB AB and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Segment (Fixed-Wing Fighter Aircrafts, Rotary Wing & UCAV) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World. Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry ABSTRACT- Global Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems Market to Reach US$4.5 Billion by the Year 2026 Countries worldwide are currently focused on reducing troop casualties in missions of high-risk. They are conducting more unmanned attacks because of which, there has been an increase in rotary wing aircrafts and Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) deployment lately. UCAV comes integrated with forward looking infrared cameras, synthetic aperture radar electronic countermeasures and laser designators. It is able to transmit data via secured links of communication. It can receive control as well as mission planning data and other commands from mobile ground-control systems. Fighter jets are driving market growth, supported by the growing need for detection of threat, military surveillance and other defense capabilities during wars and other such scenarios. Investments by missile providers and military agencies for improving small bomb capabilities that are fired using UAVs are rising, owing to the altering traditional approaches for conducting air-to-surface missile attacks. The emergence of small missiles underpinned by guidance technology miniaturization will foster military investments in these missiles, which will bode well for the market for airborne weapon delivery systems. Design of miniature UVAs is expected to gain momentum. Focus is on developing miniaturized EO/IR systems which can be equipped with small UAVs and have the capability to dissipate heat without impacting the UAV's performance. The considerable developments in C4I (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence) Systems are also stimulating the growth of the market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. Fixed-Wing Fighter Aircrafts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR to reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rotary Wing & UCAV segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.6% share of the global Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems market. Growing defense spending in various countries worldwide is driving interest in the adoption of fighter jet aircraft. Fighter aircrafts are integrated with advanced features including sensor fusion, advanced stealth, superior logistics and integrated avionics among others. With advanced stealth, aviators can infiltrate critical areas and not be identified.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $623.9 Million by 2026

The Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.5% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$623.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$285 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America dominates the global airborne weapon systems market, supported by the rising investments by the government in air defense systems and RADAR. Further, the growing adoption of novel weapon systems and weaponry is also driving market growth. Also, the presence of major market players in the region is aiding the market. Producers in the region are developing sophisticated products at various price points to fulfil customer demands. Asia-Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market for airborne weapon systems, due to the increasing political tensions among India, China, and Afghanistan. More



