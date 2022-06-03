A $4.5 Billion Global Opportunity for Microgrid Control Systems by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 11; Released: March 2022

Executive Pool: 18934

Companies: 69 - Players covered include ABB Ltd; Eaton Corporation Plc; Emerson Electric Co.; ETAP / Operation Technology, Inc.; General Electric Company; Ontech Electric Corporation; Pareto Energy; PowerSecure, Inc.; RTSoft; S&C Electric Company; Schneider Electric SE; Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.; Siemens AG; Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG; Spirae, LLC and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Grid Type (Off-Grid, and On-Grid); Component (Hardware, and Software); and Application (Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial, and Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Microgrid Control Systems estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period. Off-Grid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.8% CAGR, while growth in the On-Grid segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR. With renewable resources increasingly penetrating the power network, the conventional centralized network is posing several technical issues in terms of maintaining protection and stability. Rising energy demand and limited resources have been pushing several governments to establish policies for promoting renewable energy. This form of energy generation, which was previously only limited to the highest network hierarchy level, is now rapidly expanding to the distribution level, as witnessed by the growing utilization of solar photovoltaics and other renewable sources, such as wind. The monitoring and control, which was earlier observed primarily in the generation and transmission of power, is now being also seen increasingly in distribution.

In recent years, microgrids are gaining widespread popularity owing to their capability of working in isolation as well as facilitating the integration of renewable resources at the distribution level. There are broadly two approaches in grid control architectures – centralized control and decentralized control. Among these, the centralized control architecture is commonly used in conventional power networks primarily at the power generation level along with supervisory control data acquisition (SCADA) systems. In centralized control architecture, there is a central controller that gathers data from distributed sensors, analyzes the data, and performs decision-making on behalf of the local controllers. In contrast, in decentralized control architecture, the distribution system is segregated into various small networks known as microgrids. Each microgrid could comprise a certain number of local area networks as well as has its own microgrid controller that is solely responsible for efficiently controlling the microgrid.

In recent years, microgrids have been gaining wider traction among governments, industry, and academia. These distributed energy systems are smaller versions of power grids that in normal operations are connected to the central grid, but also have the capability of disconnecting from it and operating independently in isolation, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of power to consumers during a natural disaster or a large-scale cyberattack. Microgrids increasingly support safer, efficient, and more reliable supply of power to critical infrastructure. In case there is a failure in the main electric grid, microgrids' distributed energy assets keeps the power flowing. In addition, microgrids can be integrated with the renewable and natural energy sources while utilizing fossil fuels for backup power. The ability of microgrids to reliably separate themselves from the central grid and operate independently is achieved through an advanced integrated energy system called the microgrid control system. A microgrid management network comprises workstations, controllers and I/O and software that ensure these systems work together to continuously monitor microgrid system conditions and send control signals to microgrid components. Controllers are therefore vital hardware components. There is growing demand for smart microgrid controller and control systems in the market. In response to the trend, hardware and software vendors and developers are focusing on developing easy to deploy, configure and implement solutions.

The microgrid control system acts as the brain, eyes, and ears of the microgrid and can be customized based on the system size. Microgrid controllers are a combination of software and hardware designed for efficient management of the system. Electricity is a commodity that cannot be stored in a grid and has to be used immediately as it is generated. In order to maintain a continuous balance between demand and supply and prevent outages, electricity is commonly overproduced. Microgrid control systems enable significant efficiency improvements in power generation management, usage of a specific type of power, as well as other managed assets, such as incoming/outgoing current and storage. By separating themselves from the outside grid, microgrids offer a dependable and secure energy supply. This level of security is achieved through localized generation and control of power supply in case there are outages from the primary grids due to natural disasters, weather events, or even large-scale cyberattacks. There is high commercial value for compact microgrid controller that can be pre-programmed once to automatically control of all microgrid components and macrogrid interconnections.

Also solutions featuring common hardware, human machine interface (HMIs) and user-friendly engineering tools will enjoy a higher price premium with customers willing to pay more for simplified operation and maintenance of distributed energy resources. Two of the major goals of microgrid controllers are optimization of power production, energy storage, and aligning them with power purchasing and demand response management; and management of energy flow and voltage regulation. Given that microgrids can sell and deliver energy, management of energy flow and voltage regulation becomes important. For instance, good microgrid control involves maximizing renewable energy generation and minimizing electricity purchase costs.

Therefore when a microgrid generates more energy than what is demanded by its internal load, the controller redirects flow of energy to storage devices. Similarly, when a microgrid cannot produce enough energy to meet its internal power load needs, then the controller disconnects non-critical consumption points adding to the load to reduce the need to purchase power from the macrogrid. A controller also ensures that the maximum quantity of energy (MWh) allowed for consumption is not exceeded, since excess power consumed will result in higher energy charges for the microgrid operator. In this regard, there is a growing trend towards integrating smart predictive analytics based algorithms which predicts errors in consumption and demand and when the predicted consumption value exceeds maximum energy that can be demanded from the macrogrid, the controller is programmed to shed loads and simultaneously increases generation from renewable sources.

In addition, microgrid control systems facilitate in generating revenue. It is common for energy systems to overproduce electricity for maintaining a balance between demand and supply at all times. Microgrid control systems enable in analyzing the customer requirements, and facilitate the addition of any overgenerated power to the main regional grid for it to be sold for profit. Microgrids can also help in maintaining demand-supply balance by allowing pulling power from the system to meet customer requirements during peak times. The microgrid controllers are designed for managing this balance, pulling power when there is a requirement and supply power at the time of overproduction. Being software-driven, microgrid control system can additionally leverage advanced technologies, such as machine learning, deep analytics, artificial intelligence, and other big data dynamics, for closely managing this balance. In addition, the combination of dynamic management, software, and analytics enables microgrid control systems in enormously enhancing the efficiency of microgrids.

Rather than just creating and pushing energy into the system, the microgrid control system leverages usage patterns and customer trends for allowing the system to customize its capabilities while utilizing the most cost-effective and efficient solution available. Moreover, microgrid control systems offer the benefit of sustainability. Microgrid control systems utilize software for dynamically selecting sustainable energy sources when available. For instance, the system can use solar energy during daytime and draw power from the main grid during the evening. In addition, the system can provide power storage from the primary grid or the microgrid in fuel cells or batteries as well as deliver power based on detected high-demand patterns. In all, microgrid control systems offer cost savings, security, efficiency, and flexibility. These benefits are attracting increased research and development activities in microgrid control systems, ushering sustainable energy resources into mainstream power and grid management. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.