A 5 carat Fancy Intense Orangy-Pink diamond leads Moran's Fine Jewelry & Watches sale!

John Moran Auctioneers

20 Nov, 2023, 16:59 ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 | 12:00 pm PDT

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays quickly approaching, John Moran Auctioneers has just what you need for this gift-giving season! On Tuesday, December 5th, 2023, at 12 pm PDT, Moran's will present their final Jewelry & Watches sale of the year—filled with 225 lots of stunning jewelry and an impressive selection of watches! For fine jewelry, the offerings will include fine gemstones, specifically a wide array of diamonds, emeralds, rubies, and blue and pink sapphire, and feature designers such as Bulgari, Cartier, Poiray, Seaman Schepps, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, Verdura, and more. The watches include fine examples from Cartier, IWC, Patek Philippe, Rolex, Tiffany & Co., and Vacheron Constantin.

A Fancy Intense Orangy Pink Diamond Ring. Set with a marquise-shaped fancy intense orangy pink diamond weighing 5.43 carats. Accompanied by GIA report number 2185225177 stating that the marquise-shaped diamond is Fancy Intense Orangy Pink, Natural Color, I1 Clarity. Est. $350,000-550,000
Leading the sale is a beautiful fancy intense orangy-pink diamond weighing 5.43 carats, estimated at $350,000-550,000. For another pink option, there will be a stunning pink sapphire ring, valued at $8,000-10,000.

Over 150 lots will feature diamonds, and come auction day, all eyes will be on the 5.06 carat pear-shaped diamond pendant with an estimate of $100,000-150,000. A classic diamond ring, 9.06 carat, circular brilliant-cut diamond within a platinum and diamond setting is estimated $50,000-75,000. A must-see is a rectangular cut 2.42 carat emerald ring, estimated at $30,000-50,000.

Standouts in the watch category include pieces by Patek Philippe and Rolex. An automatic, triple calendar wristwatch with moonphase and power reserve "annual calendar" by Patek Philippe has an estimate of $25,000-35,000. Of the 7 Rolexes offered in the sale, the Rolex Daytona Cosmograph wristwatch, estimated at $15,000-20,000, is sure to be a favorite.

Continuing the colorful jewelry highlights is gorgeous colored diamond and diamond earrings by Bulgari, estimated $12,000-18,000, designed with a round brilliant-cut fancy vivid yellow diamond weighing .17 carat in the center along with a round brilliant-cut fancy vivid orangy-yellow diamond weighing .17 carat, surrounded by 10 pear-shaped diamonds weighing a total of 4.42 carats, in platinum.

A diamond, lapis, and gold dress set from Bulgari, estimated $2,500-3,500, represents the 13 lots of cufflinks and dress sets.

Other standouts include a unique Gold Art Deco Vanity 25-Piece Set by Cartier, estimated at $30,000-50,000, and an Art Deco rock crystal and diamond brooch by Paul Gillot, valued $6,000-8,000. To view the sale, go to www.johnmoran.com.

