A $57.7 Billion Global Opportunity for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

Edition: 20; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 6588

Companies: 131 - Players covered include Allied Bakeries; Ardent Mills; Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC; BENEO GmbH; Britannia Industries Ltd.; Cargill, Inc.; Cereal Ingredients, Inc.; Creafill Fibers Corp.; Frank Roberts & Sons Ltd.; General Mills, Inc.; Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.; Harry-Brot GmbH; Hodgson Mill, Inc.; Hovis Ltd.; International Fiber Corporation; Kellogg Company; La Brea Bakery; Lieken AG; MGP Ingredients, Inc.; Mondel?z International; NestlÃ© S.A.; Pepperidge Farm, Inc.; PepsiCo, Inc.; Warburtons, Ltd.; Watson, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Source (Wheat, Maize, Oats, Brown Rice, Mult-Grain, Other Sources); Product Type (Bakery Products, Breakfast Cereals, Snack Bars, Other Product Types); Nature (Traditional, Organic)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



ABSTRACT-



Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market to Reach US$57.7 Billion by the Year 2026

Whole grain and fiber nutrition is all geared up to stride ahead at stupendous rates while helping people accomplish their wellness goals for fitness, weight management, diet control, nutritional supplementation and transition to vegetarianism or veganism. Right from making responsible food choices, reducing empty calorie intakes, increasing consumption of organic produce and balancing nutritional content in meals to fitting in nature walking, exercise, yoga, mindfulness, sporting and gymming into routines have taken center stage. This progressive adaptation of lifestyles and rising consumer spending on health and wellness products signifies the shifting spotlight towards positive health and emotional wellness across the globe. Although fiber consumption is on the rise, it still falls critically short of WHO's recommendations for adult servings due to limited availability and intake of high fiber foods. Including high fiber food in diet enables people to lower the risk of diverticulosis, heart ailments, constipation and type 2 diabetes. Fiber fortified dairy foods are raging in popularity including low- fat and whole cheese preparations and are increasingly being substituted for calorie-rich sugary and fatty foods on account of their ability to improve digestion and their special mouthfeel even in low-sugar low-calorie recipes. Fiber consumption also ensures the consumer to feel fuller for a longer time interval rendering them as an ideal alternative for snacking and ensures weight management goals are met.

The demand for good-for-you products that provide health benefits without the need to change eating habits is growing. Segments recording significant sales growth in the good-for-you products market include whole grain, flax/hemp seed, no-/reduced-calorie, and no-/reduced-lactose. Whole grains are also expected to witness growth in popularity in diets. Extrusion is expected to soon become a chosen frontier for grains following continued technological development and development in formula optimization. The improvements are expected to lead to several traditional grains including sorghum, quinoa, amaranth, teff, buckwheat and teff and other multigrain blends to be used in flakes and crisps adding nutrition of the whole grain to the snacks in addition to culinary authenticity and exotic interest. The booming flexitarian trend is expected to generate considerable demand for food products incorporating whole grains.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods estimated at US$45.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Wheat, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.6% CAGR to reach US$19.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Maize segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.2% share of the global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2026

The Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 33.6% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Oats Segment to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2026

Oat is among the valuable functional crops with numerous nutritional, industrial and health benefits. The growing awareness of the health benefits of oats has led to its stupendous popularity. Rapid urbanization and the consequent change in lifestyles have also prompted the increasing consumption of oats for breakfast. In the global Oats segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion will reach a projected size of US$6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$884.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

