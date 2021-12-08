A $6.3 Billion Global Opportunity for Visualization and 3D Rendering Software by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: November 2021 Executive Pool: 17049 Companies: 184 - Players covered include Adobe Systems, Inc.; Autodesk, Inc.; Chaos Group; Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.; Corel Corporation; Dassault Systemes; Luxion, Inc.; NewTek, Inc.; Next Limit Technologies S.L; NVIDIA Corporation; Render Legion a.s.; SAP SE; Siemens AG; The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd.; Trimble, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product (Standalone, Plugin); Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise); Vertical (Construction & Real Estate, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Science, Energy & Utilities, Education, Other Verticals) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market to Reach US$6.3 Billion by the Year 2026

3D visualization basically is a process by which graphical content can be created through the use of 3D software. Similar terms are 3D rendering, 3D graphics, and top-quality computer-generated imagery (CGI). Over the years, 3D visualization has become immensely popular, gradually evolving into a most effective method to produce top-quality digital content and multiple industries that range from games, films and architecture to manufacturing and hospitals are using this technology exhaustively. Immersive technologies like virtual and augmented reality along with associated tools such as visualization and 3D rendering software options allow brands to successfully attract the target customer in the highly competitive landscape. These technologies are finding growing adoption among players planning to capture customer attention through an engaging experience. These immersive technologies have posted notable gains in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has accentuated the relevance of visualization tools for immersive experiences. The healthcare crisis led to stringent measures such as social distancing that created high demand for immersive content and technologies that can help companies in connecting to the audience. In addition, the massive transition of customers to the online channel has made it imperative for brands to pay more attention to user experience. Moreover, specific segments such as retail and fashion are anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunity for immersive content and experiences. These technologies are expected to gain further from increasing affordability and availability of software and hardware components.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Visualization and 3D Rendering Software estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period. Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.8% CAGR to reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plugin segment is readjusted to a revised 18.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35% share of the global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software market. Visualization technologies and 3D rendering software are playing a transformative role in the gaming arena, and finding increasing acceptance among brands to uplift user experience. These technologies are poised to benefit from 5G networks and live streaming that exploits portable devices for enabling viewers to enjoy an engaging and enriching experience.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $769.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

The Visualization and 3D Rendering Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$769.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.1% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 26.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 19.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$528.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

