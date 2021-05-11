A-6684 Capital Acquires Controlling Interest In Holland Moran

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A-6684 Capital, a private equity firm focused on acquiring traditional and profitable businesses, is pleased to announce that it has acquired a controlling interest in Holland Moran Ltd. The company's long-time shareholders, Jesselson Investments, will maintain a material stake in the company and play an active role on the company's board of directors.

"We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to get involved with such an established and well positioned company," said Mordy Rapaport, CEO of A-6684 Capital. "Holland Moran possesses the exact attributes that we carefully seek out in our investment activities, which includes an orientation towards people and process, as well as an opportunity to build upon the strong foundations put in place by a company's associates, managers and owners."

Based in Yehud, Israel, Holland Moran is a leading importer of specialty chemicals and precious metals, catering to a broad range of customers across a multitude of sectors. The company has an illustrious history, dating back to 1937, and has maintained its leading market position through innovation, customer orientation and the ongoing expansion of its product offerings.

"As a family office that seeks to partner with excellent operators with whom we are fully aligned, we are very much looking forward to the company's next stage of growth," said Micha Jesselson, Managing Partner of Jesselson Investments. "The immense contributions of the many longstanding associates at the company provides for an optimal setup to extend the strong performance achieved to date."

Holland Moran will continue expanding its product offering in order to meet the raw material needs of all its current and prospective customers, as well as maintain its focus on working with customers on bespoke solutions for their distinct business requirements. A-6684 Capital intends to place an emphasis on organic growth opportunities at the outset, with an eye towards complementary and accreditive merger and acquisition opportunities over time.

For Additional Information: https://www.a6684capital.com/

Media Contact:

Rachel Abudy

[email protected]

SOURCE A-6684 Capital