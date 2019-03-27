A-6684 Capital Launches ILS 100 Million Fund

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A-6684 Capital, a private equity firm focused on acquiring and actively managing operating businesses, announced today the launch of its first fund. Total commitments currently in place amount to ILS 55 million, enabling the fund to initiate and pursue its investing activities upon launch. The fund intends to make additional allocations available to strategic co-investors on an individual investment opportunity basis.

"We are extremely pleased to be launching our first fund with a commitment level exceeding 50%," said Mordy Rapaport, Chairman and CEO of A-6684 Capital. "The vote of confidence in our team's operational experience and drive speaks volumes of our anchor investors, as does the shared belief that there is tremendous value inherent in the proactive management and optimization of traditional operating businesses."

A-6684 Capital was founded in 2018, with the intention of purchasing traditional and profitable businesses, and improving upon the work of their associates, managers and owners. The fund maintains a long-term oriented viewpoint as it relates to its investing and operating activities, while continuously striving for enhanced levels of efficiency and effectiveness. Additionally, the fund retains an agnostic investment approach regarding specific industries and sectors, while focusing on investment opportunities where general management is the predominant core competency required.

"In a business environment where companies operate at a level that is good enough, we endeavor to make them the very best that they can be by unlocking the value residing within their existing structures," said Mordy Rapaport. "A-6684 Capital brings with it a wealth of experience in managing small and medium size enterprises, which through the adaptation of managerial and operational best practices has the potential to generate substantial value for all stakeholders."

The fund will be seeking investment opportunities in the range of ILS 30 million to ILS 60 million, with the intent of acquiring control or effective-control of any such prospects. Businesses deemed relevant for the fund are those that have achieved long standing profitability and whose value attributes take precedence over any potential growth opportunities. The fund will be geographically focused on Israel at the outset, with the intention of expanding its investing activities abroad in due course.

