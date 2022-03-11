A $7.1 Billion Global Opportunity for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 20; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 2769

Companies: 110 - Players covered include Aihua Group; Barker Microfarads, Inc.; Capacitor Industries; CapXon International Electronic Co., Ltd.; Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc.; DuraCap International Inc.; Elna Co. Ltd.; Elna America, Inc.; TDK Electronics AG; Guangdong Fenghua High-tech Co., Ltd.; Hitano Enterprise Corp.; Kemet Corp.; Lelon Electronics Corp.; Liket Corp.; Man Yue Technology Holdings Ltd.; Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd.; NIC Components Corp.; Nichicon Corp.; Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Rubycon Corp.; Samwha Capacitor Group; Samyoung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sun Electronic Industries Corporation; Taiwan Chinsan Electronics Industrial Co., Ltd.; Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Non-Solid, Solid); End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2026

Aluminum electrolytic capacitors (AECs), also referred to as Al e-caps, are a category of capacitors whose anode is made of an etched, pure aluminum foil covered by aluminum oxide, which functions as an insulating layer and a dielectric; with electrolyte covering oxide layer's rough surface operating as cathode. AECs offer a wide array of benefits in terms of functionality, performance and availability. Demand for Aluminum electrolyte capacitors is expected to pick up in the near term led by recovery in various end-use verticals including consumer electronics, industrial and automotive sectors. The emerging wave of electronification sweeping through the enterprise, healthcare/medical, manufacturing, and process industries and growth in new energy, industrial equipment, and home appliances, is expected to unveil favorable opportunities for electronic components and semiconductors including AECs. The pandemic is helping test the effectiveness of digital solutions and in the post pandemic world digital innovation will accelerate even further. Spending on IT devices, laptops, tablets and technology for remote working is expected to witness rapid increases as companies make a forced migration to these platforms to ensure business continuity. The market is also set to gain from growth in 5G network expansions, and development of advanced electrolytic capacitors with features such as low ESR, low impedence and high capacitance to meet the emerging demand and growing demand for hybrid AECs and conductive polymer aluminum solid capacitors.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period. Non-Solid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.4% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solid segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Solid aluminum electrolytic capacitors (AECs) are forecast to register faster growth over the analysis period. Sold AECs offer enhanced high-frequency wave characteristics, low ESR levels, and higher temperature stability than conventional types of capacitors. Besides, these capacitors offer superior performance and longer life than conventional AECs. Globally, demand for solid AECs is expected to increase further owing to its superior performance. Owing to the above factors, solid aluminum capacitors are popular among next-generation microprocessors.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $315.6 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2026

The Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$315.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 1.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. While developed countries have been the traditional revenue contributors to the market, the last decade saw developing countries such as Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Latin America and Middle East spearheading global growth, a trend which is poised to continue into the future. These countries with their robust pace of industrialization, infrastructure development and GDP growth offer ample business opportunities for electronic component manufacturers.

More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.