A $7 Billion Global Opportunity for Web and Video Conferencing SaaS by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

Global Web and Video Conferencing SaaS Market to Reach US$7 Billion by the Year 2026

The video conferencing technology enables individuals located in varied locations in conducting face-to-face conferences without the requirement of traveling to the same place; thereby, saving money, aggravation, and time. The demand and requirement for video conferencing is expanding continuously due to geographically dispersed businesses and remote workforce management. The emergence of new technologies such as IoT, cloud computing, VR, improved video compression, and AI are likely to drive the video conferencing market. The conference experience and video quality for employees and enterprises is improving due to the use of AI-enabled technologies. Video conferencing solutions are witnessing an increased demand and popularity from certain areas that include online education and telemedicine; primarily in developing countries that include India, Brazil, Philippines, and China. The demand and requirement for video conferencing is expanding continuously due to organizations' globalization. Consequently, the remote workforce management and geographically dispersed businesses and activities of organizations are the key factors boosting the video conferencing industry. The COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly fueling the market for video conferencing; wherein both government agencies and businesses are focusing on video conferencing to connect remotely with workforce, employees, and consumers for avoiding direct contact. Various companies are focusing on capitalizing on this opportunity through expansion of their enterprises as well as government services.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Web and Video Conferencing SaaS estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period. Corporate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.9% CAGR to reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Education segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.7% share of the global Web and Video Conferencing SaaS market. The corporate enterprise sector remains the primary revenue generator for the web & video conferencing market due to increasing number of international companies and globalization of supply chains, which require long-distance visual communication for enhanced productivity.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2022, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

The Web and Video Conferencing SaaS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 33.49% share in the global market. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 10.5 respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the North America region is fueled by implementation of web & video conferencing solutions to replace or upgrade traditional systems and adoption of new technologies such as AI and IoT. Countries in the region are investing heavily in AI and 5G for reinforcing network connectivity systems, creating a dynamic environment for innovations that is likely to drive the web & video conferencing market. With several major companies from developed markets such as the US and Europe having their offshore production, development, and processing facilities in low-cost Asian destinations such as China, India, Korea, Vietnam among other countries, the demand for web & video conferencing systems in the region continues to rise.

Healthcare Segment to Reach $373.2 Million by 2026

Video conferencing is finding increasing acceptance among medical professionals to treat patients while practicing social distancing during COVID-19. The technology is likely to also gain considerably from growing focus on telemedicine. Video conferencing is anticipated to be widely used by healthcare professionals to offer consultations and conducting uninterrupted sessions over video to support patents in remote areas. In the global Healthcare segment, USA, Canada and Europe will drive the 9.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$136.9 Million will reach a projected size of US$259.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$114.7 Million by the year 2026. More



