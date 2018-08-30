A #99Day Love Story: Three Couples Married at 99 Cents Only Stores to Renew Wedding Vows on 9th Anniversary

CITY OF COMMERCE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly nine years ago, on Sept. 9, 2009, nine couples tied the knot on aisle 9 at a local 99 Cents Only Store in Hollywood – for a mere 99 cents per couple. To commemorate #99Day (September 9), three of the couples will be returning to where it all began and celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary by renewing their wedding vows in that same store and aisle.

"We are a proud that 99 Cents Only Stores is part of our customers lives - from every day needs to special occasions," said Jack Sinclair, CEO of 99 Cents Only Stores. "We're honored once again to be part of this joyous occasion and help these couples celebrate such a special moment in their lives."

To help celebrate the occasion, 99 Cents Only Stores will once again support the entire event, including purchasing the gown, renting a tux and of course providing all party supplies to ring in the big day. As a special gift, 99 Cents Only Stores will also be giving the couple a 99-second shopping spree to commemorate their ninth wedding anniversary.

The celebration will take place on Sunday, Sept. 9, at 99 Cents Only Store in Hollywood (5270 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027) at 8:09 a.m.

About #99Day:



For 99 Cents Only Stores, there's no bigger day on the calendar than #99Day – September 9. This year, the value-driven chain is commemorating the day by showing appreciation to its customers and offering the first 99 shoppers in each of its locations – over 38,000 customers across California, Texas, Arizona & Nevada – a free item card!1 Additionally, all customers at each store location will have the chance to enter a raffle to win 1 of 99 mystery boxes.

About 99 Cents Only Stores



Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates 388 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona & Nevada.

99 Cents Only Stores offers a broad assortment of name brand and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings.

