A Baby Was Separated From Her Father By U.S. Border Authorities. Now The Baby’s Mother Has A Message For Donald Trump On Brad Show Live

"We talked about the risks, possible kidnapping, that we could be assaulted, but the danger of remaining in our country was worse," Sindy said in an interview on Brad Show Live through her translator. And when they left home, the risks materialized, resulting in the family's separation, Kevin's arrest, and their 18-month-old baby, Juliet, ripped from his arms.

Kevin says that before Juliet was sent to a Texas holding facility, where she remained for over a month, she saw him decked to the ground and beaten by U.S. authorities. To this day, Kevin remains detained in an ICE facility.

It was not until the organization, Mijente, stepped in that Sindy and Juliet were reunified at San Francisco International Airport.

"When I first saw her, I was so happy... [like] seeing the love of your life for the first time because she is everything to me," Sindy told Brad Bernstein. "Then, I felt powerless, because I saw how much she had changed. How much weight she lost and everything she had been through."

"She looked very different; she was underweight, had respiratory issues, and was crying inconsolably... she was terrified of everybody - the first week was so hard because I couldn't even take her outdoors. Anybody that she saw, that got close to her, that looked at her, spoke to her, terrified her!"

Juliet is currently seeing a pediatric psychologist to help heal the effects of the trauma of being separated from her parents.

"He [Donald Trump] shouldn't be doing this to families," Sindy asserted. "It is unjust. He doesn't know what it is like to have your child taken from you in this way. I am not the only one that went through this. There are thousands of families."

