A Bath Soap That Offers a Chance to Truly Reset and Recharge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soap is typically seen as a practical and useful tool. It allows individuals to cleanse themselves and remove unwanted substances from their hands, faces, and bodies. While cleansers have been in the spotlight in recent years due to the pandemic, their utility has usually been the focal point of the discussion. However, some companies, like wellness brand Osia Osia by ZEZE, challenge that the conditions of the past few years warrant the use of soap not just for cleanliness but for destressing, as well.

In March of 2022, the World Health Organization reported that COVID-19-related triggers had led to a 25% increase in the prevalence of both depression and anxiety around the world. The statistic is staggering and yet, not surprising. The stresses and strains of the pandemic era have left many individuals feeling isolated. When they venture into the outside world, they face fears and concerns at every turn. And when they come home, they often require something to help them destress and detox from the emotional ups and downs of the day. That's where ZEZE comes into the picture.

"Why shouldn't the process of cleansing our physical bodies from the wear and tear of the day be combined with doing the same for our mind and soul?" says ZEZE cofounder Saurabh Bhatia, "Our products provide gentle foaming and essential hydration for the body, but they also come with loving fragrances that calm the mind."

That last item is where ZEZE's bath soaps really make a difference. Its soaps are handmade with Ayurvedic methods and use cold pressed pure oils, essential oils, floral extracts, and distillations. These ingredients effectively tend to the skin, rather than abrasively stripping it of oils along with any dirt and grime. In addition, each bar comes with a strong, luxury fragrance that calms the mind and destresses the body.

The overall experience provides a gentle, calming opportunity to be in the moment. It quiets a troubled mind and centers the soul, even in the midst of the endless hustle and bustle of life.

About Osia Osia by ZEZE: Osia Osia by ZEZE was established to help consumers access affordable, home-based relaxation and stress relief through premium herbal and organic luxury soaps. The brand's U.S.-based parent company, ZEZE, was founded in December of 2021. It operates in concert with its sister organization, Osia Osia, which has sold similar products in Europe and Asia for many years. Learn more at zezenaturals.com .

