A Beginner's Guide to Wearing Contacts: Tips & Tricks for New Contact Lens Wearers

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Handling contact lenses for the first time can be a daunting task – they're fragile, susceptible to damage and contamination, and can cause discomfort and irritation if improperly inserted.

To help new contact lens wearers, Lens.com developed a comprehensive guide for new contact lens wearers. It covers all the basics for anyone new to contact lenses.

A Beginner's Guide to Wearing Contacts

Are you ready to ditch those glasses? New contact lens wears typically want to move from glasses to contact lenses to take advantage of their unique qualities to enhance their appearance and get closer to a natural visual experience.

It's not uncommon for new wearers to have apprehension. Luckily, practice makes perfect, and eventually, you won't think twice about inserting and removing contact lenses.

How to Put in Contacts

Make sure your hands are clean and dry before touching your contact lenses.

If you're removing the contact lens from a brand new blister pack, gently shake the blister before opening (in case the lens is stuck to the foil).

Place the lens on the tip of your finger and make sure your other fingers are out of the way.

Hold the lens up to the light – make sure it's clean, moist, and free from nicks or tears.

Check the lens to make sure it's not inside-out – if the profile of the lens is curved, the lens is in its proper orientation.

Look straight ahead into a mirror and use the index finger on your opposite hand to hold your upper eyelid firmly against your eyebrow.

Pull the lower lid of the same eye down using your middle finger.

Place the lens over the iris, and make sure the edges of the lens are in contact with the eye.

Allow the lens to settle on your eye, release your eyelid, and massage or 'blink' the contact lens into place.

Tips for Putting in Contacts

If the edges of your lens stick together, add a drop of solution to the lens and rub to disperse.

To avoid confusion, always start with the same eye when inserting and removing lenses.

Don't re-use contact lens solution; always fill your case with fresh solution.

Never use tweezers, your nails, or other pointed instruments to dig your lenses out of the case.

Never place a damaged lens in your eye – throw it out and start with a fresh lens.

If you're unsure how to tell if your lens is inside-out, try the "taco test": place the lens on your finger and pinch it together – if the lens takes the shape of a taco shell, the lens is positioned correctly for insertion.

Don't force or press the lens onto the eye – this can cause the lens to fold or tear.

Consult your eye doctor if inserting or removing your lenses is causing you excessive amounts of trouble.

What to do if Your Contacts are Uncomfortable

Now that you're contacts are in, what do you do if your contacts are uncomfortable?

According to eye care professionals, your eyes may take two weeks to adjust to contact lenses fully. But if you've never used contact lenses before, how do you know if your eyes are adjusting to them appropriately?

New contact lens wearers may experience discomfort, watery eyes, dry eyes, or blurry vision. Sometimes, a contact lens may also move on your eye due to the natural fluids in your eye, but don't fret. Blinking a few times or applying eye drops should quickly correct the problem. After a short adjustment period, a well-fitted lens will also conform to your eye's shape.

You can make the process of adjusting to contact lenses easier by following these tips:

Be patient. There's a big learning curve to putting in and taking out contacts, so don't feel frustrated if it takes you several days to get used to wearing them. With time and practice, putting in and taking out your contacts will be second nature to you.

Set reminders to remove and clean your contacts. It can be easy to forget to clean your contacts or take them out at night. Therefore, it's a good idea to set a reminder or an alarm on your phone so that it can remember for you.

Give your eyes a break. Forcing yourself to wear contacts for long periods isn't the key to getting used to them faster. If you feel your eyes are irritated, remove your contacts so that your eyes can rest. Make sure to clean your contacts before putting them in again.

Set aside time to get ready. Give yourself a little more time in the morning to get ready until you're used to putting on your contact lenses. This way, you won't feel pressured to put in your contacts quickly to avoid being late for work or other commitments.

Follow your eye doctor's instructions. Once your doctor has prescribed the contacts that fit your lifestyle, follow the replacement schedule they indicate for your lens. Doing so helps lower your risk of developing eye infections due to old contact lenses.

How to Remove Contacts

Wash and dry your hands thoroughly using a mild soap and a clean towel.

While looking up at the ceiling, use your non-dominant hand to pull apart your eyelids.

Slide the lens down onto the white of the eye, and with the pads of the index finger and thumb of your dominant hand, pinch the lens gently off the eye. Note: this might take a few tries, especially at first. Remain calm and keep trying. As an alternative, you can use a small device called a "plunger" to remove lenses directly from your eyes. Just make sure that the device touches only the surface of the contact lens and not your eye. Your eye doctor can provide you with one of these plungers if needed.

If you wear daily disposables, toss your used contact lenses into the trash.

If you wear any other type of contact lens, place the lens in the palm of your hand along with your cleaning solution and clean and sanitize according to the directions your solution bottle.

Tips for Taking Care of Your Contacts and Your Eyes

Proper lens care is crucial if you wear contact lenses—after all, you likely wear your contact lenses for the vast majority of your day. You'll need to know how to correctly apply, remove, clean, and store your contact lenses.

Whether you're new to contact lenses or have been wearing them for a long time, here are the basic tips for caring for your eyes and your contact lenses.

Always wash your hands with mild soap and water, and use a lint-free towel to dry your hands before touching your contact lenses. If you want to apply lotion or moisturizer on your hands, do it only after putting on your contact lenses or taking them out. The lotion residue can easily stick to your lenses, hurting your eyes and affecting your vision.

Whenever you start your lens care process, make sure you start with the same eye each time. This way, you never mix up your right lens with your left lens and vice versa.

If you have daily disposable lenses, toss those in the trash, never in the sink or down the toilet. The plastics in the contact lenses do not degrade in the sewer system and can cause issues later.

Always place your lenses in their contacts case filled with fresh contact lens solution. Never touch the tip of the nozzle of your contact lens solution container or allow it to come in contact with a surface other than the container's cap, and doing so can contaminate the solution. Use only the contact lens solution prescribed to you by your eye doctor.

When cleaning and storing your contact lenses, follow your eye doctor's instructions to the letter and never deviate. They may have provided special instructions to you.

Depending on the type of contact lenses you wear and how much protein accumulates in your eyes, your eye doctor may recommend that you use a protein remover. However, disposing of your contact lenses immediately after their recommended wearing schedule eliminates the need for this step. Overwearing contact lenses or wearing them longer than their wearing schedule (three weeks instead of the recommended two weeks) leads to protein buildup and increases eye irritation.

Keeping the following advice in mind will enable you to maximize your use of your contact lenses and prevent you from experiencing most problems with your eyes and vision.

FAQs About Wearing Contacts

Are contacts bad for your eyes?



Leonardo da Vinci first envisioned contact lenses in 1508 with some basic sketches later found in his papers. Contact lenses were invented in 1887, but it wasn't until 1971 when soft contact lenses were made available worldwide, that they gained widespread popularity. With more than 50 years of mass adoption, contact lenses are generally safe when an eye care professional's advice is followed.

As long as you follow all your doctor's recommendations to maintain the health of your eyes, and never wear someone else's contact lens prescription, contact lenses are an extremely safe choice. If you experience any concerns with your contact lenses or the health of your eye, consult your eye care provider immediately.

Can I wear makeup if I wear contacts?



Yes, you can wear makeup and contact lenses. Wearing contact lenses doesn't mean you have to stop wearing makeup. You just have to make sure that you are doing it safely and carefully.

When wearing makeup while also wearing contact lenses, always follow these safety protocols:

Apply your makeup after you've inserted your contact lenses.

Always keep your makeup brushes and other makeup accessories clean to prevent eye infections.

Never use other people's makeup or makeup accessories.

Never insert contact lenses or apply makeup while in a moving vehicle. A bumpy ride can cause you to drop your contact lenses or cause you to poke yourself in the eye with your makeup brush or pencil.

How can I tell if my contacts are inside out?



Since contact lenses are extremely thin and pliable, even experienced wearers can have trouble determining whether their contact lenses are inside out. While pain and discomfort upon insertion are tell-tale signs of a contact lens being inside out, here are a few ways to tell if your contacts are inside out before even inserting them into your eyes.

Method 1 – The Side View. One of the quickest and easiest ways to check the orientation of your contact lenses is to examine them closely from the side. Place the lens on the tip of your finger with the edge facing upwards, and hold it close to your eyes to get the best view possible. If the lens is in its correct position, it will appear cup-shaped, with the edges curved upright. It'll look more like a bowl with a rim than a borderless cup if the contact lens is inside out.

Method 2 – The Taco Test. Place the contact lens between the tips of your forefinger and thumb. Pinch the lens at the center to form the shape of a taco folded in half. If the edge that's pointed up forms the shape of a taco shell, the contact lens is the right way. The contact lens is inside out if the edge bends outward and looks like a soup spoon.

Method 3 – The 1-2-3 Approach. Since inside-out contacts are a problem experienced by many contact lens wearers, contact lens manufacturers have gone so far as to mark their contact lenses with the numbers 1, 2, and 3. To determine if your lenses are inside out, place the lens on your fingertip and hold it up to bright light. The 1-2-3 markings can be placed anywhere on the lens and vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, so examine the lens thoroughly. If you find the mark and it reads as normal, the contact is in its correct position. If the 1-2-3 is backward, it's safe to assume the lens is also backward.

Method 4 – Check for Tinted Edges. Many manufacturers also use tinted edges to help patients apply their contact lenses more easily. If your contact lenses have blue or green-tinted edges, place them on your finger and view them from directly above. If you can see the lightly colored edge, your contact lenses are right side up. If you don't see the tint, flip them over and check again. Note: if you're unsure if your contact lenses come with 1-2-3 markings or tinted edges, check the packaging or the manufacturer's website.

Can a contact lens get lost behind my eye?



Perhaps the most common misconception about contact lenses is that they can get stuck or lost behind the eye. The eye's anatomy makes it impossible for contact lenses to get stuck behind the eye. The inside of the upper and lower eyelids has a thin connective tissue called the conjunctiva that connects the two parts, making it impossible for microscopic substances such as dust and bacteria, let alone contact lenses, to reach the back of the eye.

How long does it take to get used to contacts?



According to eye care professionals, your eyes may take two weeks to adjust to contact lenses fully. If your eyes have not adjusted during this time, contact your eye doctor to evaluate the fit of your contact lenses.

Can I wear contacts if I have bifocal glasses?



Bifocal and multifocal contact lenses can help provide visual acuity without glasses.

What sets bifocal and multifocal contacts apart from standard contact lenses is that they have more than one correction built into them, allowing wearers to see clearly at varying distances. Since different areas of correction are incorporated into bifocal and multifocal contacts, these lenses need to stay relatively stationary on the eye. Bifocal and multifocal contacts have special features built into them to keep them in place and ensure that vision is consistent.

How old must children be before they can wear contacts?



There's no minimum age requirement for contact lenses, and it's safe for children to wear contact lenses. Contact lenses are only dangerous if worn or cared for improperly, regardless of the wearer's age. You should still carefully consider if contact lenses are the best option your child has for vision correction.

Are contacts difficult to care for?



Contact lens care takes a bit of practice like your other morning routines, but it will quickly become second nature to you. The most challenging portion of their care is remembering to practice safe hygiene practices, like washing your hands and removing them before bed at the end of the day.

If you're concerned about maintaining strict schedules, ask your eye doctor to consider daily disposable contacts or contacts approved for extended wear.

When to see your eye care professional?



Maintaining the health of your eyes is vital for clear vision your entire life. If you're happy with your contact lens prescription, you may qualify to renew it with an online eye exam. Lens.com's online exams take as little as 10 minutes to complete, and a board-certified ophthalmologist will review your results.

If you experience blurred vision or persistent headaches with eyestrain, your eye doctor can provide a new prescription for glasses or contact lenses to correct your issue. Also, several diseases are associated with vision impairment and even loss. Glaucoma and cataracts are diseases that need a proper diagnosis and treatment immediately if you suspect you may have them. If you have diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, or lupus, regularly visit your eye care professional.

Floaters in your eyes are normal, but when you see clear flashing lights or glowing blobs in your vision, immediately seek a visit with your eye care professional. Persistent pain in your eyes may be a symptom of a bigger problem, and this is another situation where you want to be seen as soon as possible.

What do OD and OS mean?



A typical contact lens prescription contains many abbreviations and numbers, so it can look incredibly complex to the uninitiated. Reading a contact lens prescription isn't that hard once you know what those abbreviations and numbers mean, like OD vs OS.

OD stands for oculus dexter, Latin for "right eye" and OS stands for oculus sinister, Latin for "left eye". All the values listed on your prescription alongside OD pertain to your right eye, and those next to OS relate to the left eye.

What do the abbreviations on my prescription mean?



A typical contact lens prescription contains many numbers and abbreviations. One of the essential details in a lens prescription is "PWR," which stands for "power." This refers to the refractive power that your eye will need to be able to see with 20/20 vision. Simply put, "PWR" refers to the strength of your contact lens.

Some contact lens prescriptions contain "SPH" instead of PWR. This abbreviation stands for "sphere," meaning the same thing as PWR.

The power of a lens is measured in diopters, and the higher the diopter, the stronger the vision correction you need. The power of a lens also goes up from zero in increments of 0.25. If the number has a plus sign before it, you are farsighted, and if it has a minus sign before it, you are nearsighted.

For example, if your contact lens prescription reads +2.25 under PWR, you need 2.25 diopters of strength to correct farsightedness or hyperopia. Inversely, if your prescription reads -2.25, you need 2.25 diopters of strength to correct nearsightedness or myopia.

A contact lens prescription with a negative value under PWR will also include values under "CYL," which stands for "cylinder," and "AX," which stands for "axis." CYL refers to the extra correction needed for astigmatism—an eye condition that causes blurry vision, and it often occurs with either myopia or hyperopia. The value under CYL is always shown with a minus sign.

On the other hand, AX refers to the direction where another power is added to the contact lens to correct astigmatism, and is measured in degrees.

Not all contact lenses have the same power throughout the lens. For example, toric lenses have different powers in different areas to correct astigmatism. Cosmetic contacts are sold either with no power, referred to as "Plano" or with powers just like spherical lenses. Unless they are made-to-order cosmetic lenses are not available to correct astigmatism or presbyopia.

If you have previously worn eyeglasses, it is worth noting that the power of your eyeglasses is different from the power of your contact lenses. That's because a contact lens sits directly on the surface of your eye, while eyeglasses sit about a centimeter in front of it. As such, eyeglasses must account for that distance with extra power.

What do the numbers on my prescription mean?



Most of the abbreviations on a contact lens prescription are followed by numbers. Here's what those numbers mean:

Positive (+) number – If a number has a plus sign before it, you're farsighted.

Negative (-) number – If a number has a minus sign before it, you're nearsighted.

For example, take a prescription with a PWR value of -2.25. This means you need 2.25 diopters of strength to correct nearsightedness. If that value were +2.25, you would need 2.25 diopters of strength to correct farsightedness.

What are the most popular lenses for beginning contact lens wearers?



New contact lens wears are often concerned with comfort when selecting contact lenses. Lens.com reported its top contact lenses include DAILIES Total1 for their unique comfort that leaves patients feeling like they are not wearing contacts at all. With this lens, all that touches your eye will be a cushion of moisture from the lens' water gradient technology. Also, the 1 Day Acuvue Moist is a daily disposable lens that keeps moisture in and irritation out plus offers ultraviolet light protection. This lens is popular with new lens wearers.

The Acuvue Oasys line has a lens for nearly every eye condition and features ultraviolet light protection and superior comfort. CooperVision's Biofinity contact lens is an excellent choice for new wearers concerned that their hectic schedule won't allow for a daily cleaning routine. This lens is FDA-approved for extended wear for up to six nights and seven days of continuous wear.

If you're looking to upgrade your look and want to try a new eye color, consider the popular Air Optix Colors. These contacts come in 12 colors and combine high oxygen flow for clear, white, and healthy-looking eyes.

Learning how to insert and remove contact lenses safely can be overwhelming at first for new wearers. With practice, you'll be a pro in no time.

