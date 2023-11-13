A Benchmark in Adaptive Reuse with a Positive Community Impact

Vivo Living Jacksonville Wins FPZA's 2023 Outstanding Public Impact Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivo Living, in partnership with Kimley-Horn, is the proud winner of the Florida Planning & Zoning Association's (FPZA) 2023 Outstanding Public Impact Award. The purpose of the FPZA Awards is to recognize companies that have contributed to the beauty and utility of Florida's built environment. 

Representatives from Vivo Living and Kimley-Horn accept FPZA Award
Located at 7071 103rd Street on Jacksonville's west side, this visionary redevelopment project has transformed a former hotel into a 103-unit apartment complex. The property currently operates as an extended stay hotel while awaiting its final approvals for a change of use to residential apartments. 

Here's what makes Vivo Living Jacksonville stand out:

Sustainable Transformation: Four existing buildings have received a new lease on life with beautifully renovated studio apartments that include refrigerators, microwaves, and A/C. These units redefine space utility and resource efficiency.

Location Perks: Positioned conveniently close to Interstate 295 and walking distance to transit, residents will benefit from effortless commutes.

Affordable Living with Top-tier Amenities: While Vivo aims for rents 10% to 20% below the current market rates, residents won't compromise on comforts. Amenities include high-speed Wi-Fi, swimming pool, fitness center, laundry facility, outdoor BBQ, and a vibrant community space for socializing with friends.

"More than half of renters in Jacksonville are housing-cost burdened spending more than 30% of their income on rent. With Vivo Living, we're offering affordable rents in a freshly revamped building right in Jacksonville's core" remarked Dan Norville, Vivo Living's founder and CEO. "This innovative approach to solving for housing shortages offers the Jacksonville community more diverse housing choices while crafting a more habitable, secure, and green environment for everyone."

Vivo Living Jacksonville represents an innovative solution to Jacksonville's shortage of low- and moderate-income housing. Projects like this one will be essential to making housing equitable and attainable for the entire Jacksonville community. For more information about the property, go to VivoLivingJacksonville.com.

About Vivo Living:

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, Vivo Living was founded in 2020 to offer flexible, modern residential units with a rich array of amenities not found in typical multifamily apartments. With a growing presence in thirteen states, Vivo is the gold standard for adaptive reuse in multifamily housing. Vivo's sustainable redevelopment practices help meet the needs of people, neighborhoods, and cities by making quality housing more attainable. More information can be found at VivoLiving.com and VivoInvestmentsLLC.com.

About Kimley-Horn:

Kimley-Horn is one of the nation's premier planning and design consulting firms headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Since 1967, Kimley-Horn has delivered outcomes you can depend on – projects that can be successfully developed, permitted, and built on time and within budget. With offices nationwide, Kimley-Horn is your one-stop consultant, offering superior solutions and an exceptional level of service in a wide range of services to include Transportation, Land Development, Landscape Architecture + Planning, Integrated Water, Environmental, Energy, Parking, and Technology.

